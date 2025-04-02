Lionel Messi's viral bodyguard limited from Inter Miami touchline during games

Soccer fans who tune into Lionel Messi may have noticed one change about the star forward.

Since the start of the 2025 Major League Soccer season, Messi's bodyguard has not been seen as often, roaming the touchlines and following the Argentine in case a fan tries to invade the pitch.

But Yassine Cheuko, who's been with Messi since before he joined Inter Miami in 2023, revealed why in a recent interview.

"They don't allow me to be on the field anymore," Cheuko said in a video interview with House of Highlights. Clips of the interview have since been removed, per The Athletic. “I was in Europe for seven years working for Ligue 1 and the Champions League, and only six people invaded the pitch.

"I arrived in the United States, and in 20 months of work, 16 people have already invaded the pitch. There’s a huge problem here. I’m not the problem. Let me help Messi."

Cheuko said the league changed its policies surrounding security, which limits his access on matchdays.

“I love MLS and Concacaf, but we have to work together," he said. "I love helping. I’m not better than anyone, but I have a wealth of experience in Europe. It’s fine, I understand their decision, but I think we could do better.”

However, an MLS spokesperson told The Athletic the league has not changed such policies about team security designations. In turn, Inter Miami confirmed in the report that it was the club's decision to limit Cheuko's matchday movements.

Cheuko is still considered an Inter Miami employee and can follow MLS security policies and protocols.

But the report added that Messi has expressed his displeasure in Cheuko's limited access, per sources close to the team's locker room.

“It’s been the case all year long,” one source told The Athletic, who requested anonymity over not being authorized to discuss the matter. “(Lionel and Yassine) are quite upset about it — (Yassine) has always been really critical of all of the other security (across MLS) and suggested that if they were good at their jobs, he wouldn’t even be needed.”

Messi has played in three MLS games so far this season, logging two goals and two assists.

