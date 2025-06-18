NASCAR in Pocono: How to watch, TV schedule, predictions for the Tricky Triangle

From a road course in Mexico City to the Tricky Triangle in the Poconos.

One week after its trip south of the border, the NASCAR Cup Series is on the move yet again. The world's best stock car drivers will roll into Pocono Raceway for their annual visit to Pennsylvania.

The one-of-a-kind 2.5-mile track offers a distinct challenge, with three unique corners on the triangle-shaped circuit.

So, what's in store for Pocono this year? What's the TV schedule for the weekend? And who could contend for the win on Sunday? Here’s everything you need to know for The Great American Getaway 400:

When is the NASCAR race in Pocono?

The Great American Getaway 400 is set for Sunday, June 22, at 2 p.m. ET.

Before the race, there will be practice and qualifying on Saturday. The 37 drivers will be split into two groups, with each group getting 25 minutes of free practice. For qualifying, each driver will get one lap to set the starting order based on speed.

NASCAR TV schedule this weekend for Pocono

This weekend marks the fifth and final race streaming exclusively on Amazon Prime Video before TNT takes over.

Adam Alexander (play-by-play), Dale Earnhardt Jr. (analyst) and Steve Letarte (analyst) will be on the call for Prime, with Danielle Trotta, Carl Edwards and Corey LaJoie providing pre- and post-race coverage.

Here’s the full schedule for Pocono:

Saturday, June 21 (Amazon Prime Video)

Sunday, June 22 (Amazon Prime Video)

NASCAR Live: 1 p.m. ET, Amazon Prime Video

The Great American Getaway 400: 2 p.m. ET, Amazon Prime Video

Who is racing in Pocono? Here's the entry list

Thirty-seven drivers will race at Pocono — the 36 full-timers, plus one "open" entries.

Brennan Poole, a 34-year-old Xfinity Series regular, will jump up to the Cup Series for his 43rd career start in NASCAR's top division for NY Racing Team. It will be Poole's first Cup start since 2023.

Here’s the full entry list for Pocono:

Car number Driver Team Sponsor 1 Ross Chastain Trackhouse Racing Busch Light 2 Austin Cindric Team Penske Menards 3 Austin Dillon Richard Childress Racing Bass Pro Shops 4 Noah Gragson Front Row Motorsports MillerTech 5 Kyle Larson Hendrick Motorsports HendrickCars.com 6 Brad Keselowski RFK Racing BuildSubmarines.com 7 Justin Haley Spire Motorsports Dorman 8 Kyle Busch Richard Childress Racing Zone 9 Chase Elliott Hendrick Motorsports NAPA Auto Parts 10 Ty Dillon Kaulig Racing Sea Best 11 Ryan Truex Joe Gibbs Racing Progressive 12 Ryan Blaney Team Penske Wabash 16 AJ Allmendinger Kaulig Racing Celsius 17 Chris Buescher RFK Racing Nexletol 19 Chase Briscoe Joe Gibbs Racing Bass Pro Shops 20 Christopher Bell Joe Gibbs Racing Rheem 21 Josh Berry Wood Brothers Racing Eero 22 Joey Logano Team Penske Shell/Pennzoil 23 Bubba Wallace 23XI Racing McDonald's 24 William Byron Hendrick Motorsports Valvoline 34 Todd Gilliland Front Row Motorsports Grillo's Pickles 35 Riley Herbst 23XI Racing Monster Energy 38 Zane Smith Front Row Motorsports Long John Silver's 41 Cole Custer Haas Factory Team Haas Tooling 42 John Hunter Nemechek Legacy Motor Club Pye-Barker 43 Erik Jones Legacy Motor Club Family Dollar 44 Brennan Poole NY Racing Team Members First FCU 45 Tyler Reddick 23XI Racing Monster Energy 47 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. JTG Daugherty Racing Martin's Potato Rolls 48 Alex Bowman Hendrick Motorsports Ally Best Friends 51 Cody Ware Rick Ware Racing Parts Plus 54 Ty Gibbs Joe Gibbs Racing Monster Energy 60 Ryan Preece RFK Racing Kroger/Scott 71 Michael McDowell Spire Motorsports Gainbridge 77 Carson Hocevar Spire Motorsports Delaware Life 88 Shane van Gisbergen Trackhouse Racing Safety Culture 99 Daniel Suárez Trackhouse Racing Very Good Ventures 2025 The Great American Getaway 400 entry list

NASCAR picks, predictions, favorites for Pocono

Three organizations have dominated the win column over the first 16 weeks of the 2025 season, and that should continue at Pocono.

Joe Gibbs Racing, with six wins, is primed for another strong weekend. Denny Hamlin, who missed last week due to the birth of his son, has more Pocono wins than any driver ever. Christopher Bell has three straight top-12s at Pocono, while Ty Gibbs was on the pole last year and finished fifth in 2023.

Team Penske, with three wins, should rally around one driver this weekend: Ryan Blaney. The 2023 Cup champion scored his first career win at Pocono eight years ago, and he added another victory last summer. The defending champion Logano was quietly fifth last year, too.

Hendrick Motorsports, with four wins, has four legitimate chances to win at Pocono. Chase Elliott and Alex Bowman are both past winners at the track, and each scored a top-five finish last week in Mexico. Kyle Larson has led at least 15 laps in five Pocono starts, while William Byron has the best average finish among active drivers (9.4 in 11 career starts).

If anyone can challenge the big three, look toward a pair of upstart teams -- RFK Racing and 23XI Racing.

Brad Keselowski and Chris Buescher have won at Pocono, and they combined to lead 39 laps last year for RFK (20 for Keselowski, 19 for Buescher). For 23XI, Tyler Reddick has four straight Pocono top-10s (including two runner-ups) and Bubba Wallace has four straight Pocono top-11s.

The winning pick for Pocono is Byron, who gets his first win since the Daytona 500 in February and finally visits victory lane in Pennsylvania.

NASCAR past winners, race history for Pocono

Eight of the 37 drivers in the field are past winners at Pocono.

Hamlin holds the track record with seven victories (2006, 2006, 2009, 2010, 2019, 2020, 2023). Behind him, the active drivers with multiple wins include Busch (2017, 2018, 2019, 2021) and Blaney (2017, 2024). The one-time winners at Pocono are Keselowski (2011), Logano (2012), Buescher (2016), Bowman (2021) and Elliott (2022).

