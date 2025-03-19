The best college wrestlers from around the United States are looking to pin their competition in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, this weekend, potentially in front of the President of the United States.

The 2025 Division I Men's Wrestling Championships are being held at the Wells Fargo Center in South Philadelphia from Thursday, March 20, to Saturday, March 22, 2025.

Here is your guide to the action on the mat:

When are matches in the 2025 NCAA Men's Wrestling Championship matches in Philly?

Thursday, March 20, 2025:

Doors to the Wells Fargo Center open at 10:30 a.m. for the first session starting at noon.

Doors for Session 2 open at 5:30 p.m., ahead of wrestling at 7 p.m.

Friday, March 21, 2025:

Doors to the Wells Fargo Center open at 10:30 a.m. for the third session starting at noon.

Doors for Session 4 open at 6:30 p.m., ahead of wrestling at 8 p.m.

The Phan-X experience at neighboring Lincoln Financial Field will be open from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Saturday, March 22, 2025:

Doors to the Wells Fargo Center open at 9:30 a.m. for the fifth session starting at 11 a.m.

Doors for Session 6 open at 5:30 p.m., ahead of wrestling at 7 p.m.

The Parade of All-Americans takes place at the Wells Fargo Center at 6:35 p.m.

The Phan-X experience at neighboring Lincoln Financial Field will be open from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

How do you get tickets to see NCAA wrestling in Philly?

Each of the six sessions at the Wells Fargo Center require a separate ticket, unless you purchase a pass for all days. The cheapest all-session pass was selling for nearly $1,400 on resale on Ticketmaster.com Wednesday afternoon.

Tickets for Thursday's sessions started at just $20 (as of Wednesday). The cheapest seats on Friday and Saturday afternoons started around $60, while the evening sessions cost twice that.

Hold on, President Donald Trump will be in Philly for NCAA wrestling?

OutKick founder Clay Travis posted to X that he would be traveling with the Republican president on Air Force One so they could attend the matches at some point over the weekend.

Awesome news: I’ll be traveling with @realDonaldTrump on Air Force One to the NCAA wrestling championships in Philadelphia this weekend. Shout out @karolineleavitt for @Outkick invite as part of White House new media initiative. Can’t wait. I’m sure the other media will love me! — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) March 18, 2025

The White House has not revealed exactly when Trump would be in attendance.

Politico and other publications, however, confirmed Trump's plans to go to the wrestling matches.

What colleges, wrestlers will be on the mat at the Wells Fargo Center?

The brackets for the tournament were revealed last week.

A total of 284 wrestlers qualified for the event. The NCAA also selected another 46 wrestlers for at-large bids.

What college team is a three-time defending D1 wrestling champ?

Cael Sanderson has led Penn State to the last three D1 wrestling championships. The Nittany Lions have actually won 11 of the last 13 wrestling titles, dating back to 2011, when the championship was last in Philadelphia.

What is Phan-X?

The event being held Friday and Saturday at Lincoln Financial Field is being billed as "The Ultimate Wrestling Fan Experience."

The event features clinics; autograph sessions with Anthony Robles, Frank Jasper, and Bo Bassett; wrestling trivia; and other fan experiences.

Good news: Phan-X is free to enter.

