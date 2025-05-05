Masters champion Rory McIlroy and some of the other best golfers in the world are descending on the Philadelphia suburbs this week for the PGA Tour's Truist Championship at The Philadelphia Cricket Club.

McIlroy, the world's No. 2 golfer, is the defending champ of the golf tourney that is being held at the Flourtown, Pennsylvania, course -- known as the Wissahickon Course -- from Thursday, May 8, to Sunday, May 11.

Other Top 10 golfers taking part in the 70 golfer field include "Xander Schauffele (No. 3), Collin Morikawa (No. 4), Justin Thomas (No. 5), Ludvig Åberg (No. 6), Hideki Matsuyama (No. 7), Russell Henley (No. 8), Viktor Hovland (No. 9) and Maverick McNealy (No. 10)," according to organizers.

With our All Access Daily newsletter, stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams! SIGN UP HERE SIGN UP HERE

"It is the best golfers that we have fighting for a phenomenal purse -- when you talk about $20 million -- but you've got this intimate feel to it," Truist Championship Executive Director Joie Chitwood said.

Fans can get close to their favorite golfers.

"You've got this intimate feel to it because you got 70 players, you can follow them around," Chitwood said. "You're gonna see them from angles that you might see if there's a larger event. It's no cut, so they play all four days, so if you are a fan of a certain player you can actually follow them around all four days, if you want."

Golfers are expected to practice Monday, May 5, and Tuesday, May 6, ahead of the Creator Classic and Official Pro-Am on Wednesday, May 7.

The main action then runs from Thursday to Sunday.

Golf fans can grab tickets to the golf action on the event's website. Note that some days may already be sold out.