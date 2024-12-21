MLB world mourns Rickey Henderson following icon's death

Rickey Henderson, the "Man of Steal," stole the hearts of many as a National Baseball Hall of Famer, and that was evident on social media in the aftermath of his passing.

Henderson, one of the greatest players in Oakland Athletics franchise history and MLB's all-time stolen bases leader, died Friday at 65, NBC Sports California confirmed. He would have turned 66 on Christmas Day.

He spent 14 seasons with Oakland across four separate stints, with his final coming during the 1998 season. His legacy in the Bay lived on, however, with the Athletics renaming the field at the Coliseum "Rickey Henderson Field."

His impact went beyond the East Bay, too, as fans and the rest of the baseball world collectively mourned his death.

Rickey Henderson was one of one ❤️ pic.twitter.com/H6maJtf9L6 — Baseball Quotes (@BaseballQuotes1) December 21, 2024

Waking up & hearing of the passing of a boyhood hero of mine and so many kids of our generation. Getting a chance to play against & get to know Ricky was a dream come true. The greatest leadoff hitter that ever lived. Devastating news. 💔🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/V43c3Zp57c — Jerry Hairston, Jr. (@TheRealJHair) December 21, 2024

Saddened by the passing of our friend, Rickey Henderson, the greatest leadoff hitter in @MLB history! Was proud to induct him into our Hall of Game in 2015 along with Fergie Jenkins, Ozzie Smith and the late Luis Tiant. Condolences to his family, friends and legion of fans! pic.twitter.com/ZlVyjHwETY — Bob Kendrick (@nlbmprez) December 21, 2024

The entire object of the game is to touch home plate, and no one did that as many times as Rickey Henderson. An Oakland icon, the greatest base stealer of all time, and the superlative leadoff man against which all others are measured. Rest in peace. https://t.co/wHAiRp0kqv — Not Gaetti (@notgaetti) December 21, 2024

Roy Steele on the PA.

Bill King on the broadcast.

Ray Fosse with the breakdown.

Rickey Henderson with 939.



pic.twitter.com/DhdMlWiBHP — Brodie Brazil (@BrodieBz) December 21, 2024

Rest in Peace to the embodiment of Oakland baseball.



Rickey Henderson’s impact on the game can not be quantified in 280 characters. The man of steal will forever be remembered as one of the most electric athletes of all time.



Please send your prayers to the Henderson family. pic.twitter.com/W9AiG0GeyO — Amazin’ A’s Craze (@AmazinAsCraze) December 21, 2024

I’m heartbroken at the news about the legend Rickey Henderson. To be able to be taught by someone I idolized as a kid, it meant so much that he took time to teach so many of us. — Josh Reddick (@JRedDubDeuce) December 21, 2024

Poetic in all you did, Rick. Rickey Henderson field left us, and you decided it was time to follow.



The entire world mourns you. What a legacy.



Thank you for all you did for me, to help me become a man on and off the field.



The sun is bright up there. Make sure you got your… pic.twitter.com/OVJGYFSy06 — Jeremy Booth (@_JeremyBooth) December 21, 2024

The last moment on a baseball field for Rickey Henderson, was catching a first ceremonial pitch thrown by his daughter. I’m not crying, you’re crying. #RIPRickeyHenderson pic.twitter.com/b12BlaX2zF — BaseballHistoryNut (@nut_history) December 21, 2024

Imagine being so magnetic that a league has spent decades creating rules to try & get everyone to play like you. That was Rickey Henderson. — Mike Ferrin (@Mike_Ferrin) December 21, 2024

Rest in power, Rickey.