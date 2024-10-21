When does the Yankees-Dodgers World Series start?: Schedule, TV channel

It's a matchup many baseball fans have wanted for months -- the New York Yankees and the Los Angeles Dodgers in the World Series.

The Dodgers defeated the New York Mets in Game 6 of the National League Championship Series Sunday night and will face the Yankees in the Fall Classic.

It's the Dodgers first World Series appearance since 2020.

After beating the Cleveland Guardians in five games in the ALCS, the New York Yankees are headed to their first World Series since 2009, when the Bronx Bombers last were champions.

Here's what you need to know about the 2024 World Series featuring the New York Yankees vs. the Los Angeles Dodgers:

When will the World Series start in 2024?

The 2024 World Series will begin on Friday, Oct. 25.

How can I watch the World Series?

The World Series will be broadcast on FOX.

What is the World Series schedule?

The schedule for the 2024 World Series will be:

Game 1: Friday, Oct. 25

Game 2: Saturday, Oct. 26

Game 3: Monday, Oct. 28

Game 4: Tuesday, Oct. 29

Game 5: Wednesday, Oct. 30 (*if necessary)

Game 6: Friday, Nov. 1 (*if necessary)

Game 7: Saturday, Nov. 2 (*if necessary)

Which teams are playing in the 2024 World Series?

The World Series will be between the New York Yankees and the Los Angeles Dodgers, the 12th time the two teams have met in the Fall Classic.

What is the World Series format?

The World Series features a 2-3-2 format where the higher seed hosts Games 1 and 2, along with Games 6 and 7 if necessary.

Where will the World Series games be played?

The team with the best regular season record gets home field advantage in the World Series, meaning they get Games 1 and 2 at home, along with a potential Games 6 and 7. The other team gets Games 3, and a possible Games 4 and 5 at home.

Because the Dodgers had a better regular season record than the Yankees, Games 1, 2 and possibly 6 and 7 will be at Dodger Stadium, while Games 3 and a potential Games 4 and 5 will be at Yankee Stadium.