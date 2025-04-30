A staff member with the Washington Nationals collapsed on the field before Wednesday’s game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, according to NBC Sports Philadelphia’s John Clark.

The staff member – who has not yet been named – collapsed during batting practice early Wednesday evening. He was taken off the field on a stretcher and the rest of the Nationals left the field as well, Clark reports.

The Nationals are scheduled to face the Phillies at 6:45 p.m. ET. Neither team has released a statement on the incident.

With our All Access Daily newsletter, stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams! SIGN UP HERE SIGN UP HERE

This story is developing. Check back for updates.