The 98th Stotesbury Cup Regatta, the largest high school rowing regatta in the world, is being held this weekend on Philadelphia's Schuylkill River.

Here’s everything you need to know:

When will the 2025 Stotesbury Cup Regatta be held?

With our All Access Daily newsletter, stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams! SIGN UP HERE SIGN UP HERE

The regatta brings high school rowers from near and far to Philadelphia's Schuylkill River on Friday, May 16, and Saturday, May 17.

The event normally draws around 5,000 rowers and a crowd of nearly 10,000 spectators, organizers said.

What roads will be closed for the 2025 Stotesbury Cup Regatta?

"Running parallel to the Schuylkill River, Kelly Drive is one of the city’s main rush-hour traffic arteries and is closed during regatta days," regatta organizers said. "Traffic is detoured through Fairmount Park."

Commuters should be aware that even though the regatta begins Friday, detours normally start the Thursday before.

Kelly Drive is normally closed in both directions between the Strawberry Mansion Bridge and Fountain Green Drive:

Southbound Kelly Drive traffic will be detoured up the Strawberry Mansion ramp to Fountain Green Drive, via Reservoir Drive.

Northbound Kelly Drive traffic will be detoured up Fountain Green Drive along the same route.

Detour signs should be posted to help you get around the area, but your best bet is to plan ahead and leave early if you will be driving through the area.

The city is expected to finalize the closure in the coming days.

Want to watch some of the action?

Spectators can line the banks of the Schuylkill River to watch the action for FREE.

The Schuylkill Navy lays out where to park to get close to the action:

"All other vehicles are intended to park in the off-site lots 'above' the racecourse on the East Plateau. You will pay STANDARD PARKING directly, and the fee is $20-25. The regatta does not receive any funds from the off-site parking.

"Both shuttles and People Mover/Tram Cars are available to help move people and provisions to their tents and the racecourse."

What will the weather be like for the 2025 Stotesbury Cup Regatta?

Rowers and attendees should be sure to drink plenty of fluids as steamy conditions are expected each day. Expect highs in the upper 70s Friday and into the low 80s on Saturday.

Afternoon thunderstorms could impact races both days.