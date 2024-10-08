Taylor Swift arrives at Chiefs game after missing previous two matchups

Taylor Swift arrives prior to a game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the New Orleans Saints at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on October 07, 2024 in Kansas City, Missouri.

The blank space at Kansas City Chiefs games has been filled.

Taylor Swift is back in attendance to cheer on her boyfriend Travis Kelce after missing the team's previous two games. She arrived at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City on Monday ahead of the team's matchup against the New Orleans Saints.

Taylor Swift has arrived for Monday Night Football 🌟



📺 #NOvsKC | 8:15 PM ET on ESPN pic.twitter.com/t6gU95nJsM — ESPN (@espn) October 7, 2024

Swift, who is on break from her Eras Tour, attended the first two Chiefs' games of the season before skipping road games against the Atlanta Falcons and Los Angeles Chargers.

Swift attended 13 Chiefs games last season, with the team going 10-3 when the 14-time Grammy winner was in the stadium, capped with a Super Bowl victory.

The Chiefs are 4-0 this season, even with Kelce off to a slow start.

TRAVIS KELCE WALKIN’ IN LISTENING TO BOSSMAN DLOW FOR MNF 🔥



📺 #NOvsKC | 8:15 PM ET on ESPN pic.twitter.com/NFXghojyq7 — ESPN (@espn) October 7, 2024

Kelce was quiet in the two game's Swift attended this year, with three catches for 34 yards against the Ravens and just one catch for five yards against the Bengals. He is coming off his best game of the season, with seven catches for 89 yards against the Chargers.

Kelce, who celebrated his 35th birthday on Saturday, is still seeking his first touchdown of the season.

Swift was not with Kelce on his birthday when he hosted the Kelce Car Jam, an annual charity event to raise money for children in Kansas City and Cleveland.

"She will not be here right now," he told a reporter at the event, as seen in a video shared on TikTok. "I know she's coming in for the game."

