The Rally for Red October bus tour returns as Phillies prep for playoffs

As the Phillies prepare for the playoffs, the Rally for Red October bus tour is set to begin on Monday

The Phillies are back in the playoffs for the second straight year, and the Rally for Red October bus tour is back too!

Join NBC Sports Philadelphia, NBC10, Telemundo62 and the Phillies at the Rally For Red October bus tour on Monday, October 2 as the bus makes its return. Phillies fans will have a chance to grab their Red October rally towels, exclusive cheer posters, rally beads and more! Special guests include Phillies ball girls, Phillies alumni and more.

The Rally For Red October Bus Tour is presented by your local tri-state Toyota dealers.

Here is the full schedule on Monday, Oct. 2:

11:30 a.m.: Live Q&A at Comcast Center Plaza, Center City. Watch live on all of our NBC10 and NBC Sports Philadelphia streaming platforms.

2:45 p.m.: Giant, Saint David’s Shopping Center in Radnor, Pa.

3:45 p.m.: P.J. Whelihans in Broomall, Pa.

5 p.m.: Veterans Square, between State St. and Baltimore Pike in Media, Pa.

