In this composite image a comparison between Former Boxer Mike Tyson (L) and Jake Paul (R). Tyson and Paul will face off in a July 2024 fight.

Tickets for the fight between legendary boxer Mike Tyson and social media influencer turned boxer Jake Paul will go on sale at noon on Thursday, May 16 at SeatGeek.com.

Organizers said an unprecedented 120,000 people have signed up for presale access, hoping to see the bout in person on July 20 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

The fight, which will be sanctioned as a professional bout, will be eight rounds, consisting of two minutes each. Tyson last fought in an exhibition match in 2020, but his last professional fight took place in 2005.

The Tyson-Paul fight isn't the only bout on the card. Fighters Katie Taylor (23-1, 6 KOs) and featherweight champ Amanda Serrano (46-2-1, 30 KOs) will also square off in a rematch. The two previously achieved the first-ever sold-out women's headline boxing event at Madison Square Garden where Taylor beat Serrano in a tight split decision.

The fighters will meet next week at press conferences touting the upcoming bouts -- May 13 in NYC and May 16 in Arlington.

Additional undercard bouts will be announced at a later date.

In addition to general tickets, promoters are making available several VIP packages including an "owner's experience" going for $2 million. The owner's experience will include a stay for 10 in a luxury penthouse hotel room along with "unparalleled seats, access, and amenities during fight week and on fight night." The seats include two ringside apron seats that have never been offered in boxing before along with four first-row seats and four second-row seats.

"The fight night Experience includes an exclusive stadium arrival experience, security and escort during the night, a pre-fight in locker room photo with each of Jake Paul and Mike Tyson, gloves signed by both fighters, a private green room with a top shelf open bar and all-inclusive food menu, and a post-fight in-ring photo opportunity for the group."

If you can't afford to shell out $2 million for the top-tier package, there are other VIP packages available.

RINGSIDE VVIP PACKAGE

Ringside VVIP ticket holders will be provided Row 1-2 floor seating on fight night. Access will include an expedited premium stadium entrance and private black car transportation for fight night, along with ringside club hospitality access with a top-shelf open bar and all-inclusive food menu, meet and greet appearances from current and former boxing legends and celebrities, and a post-fight in-ring photo opportunity. Ahead of fight night, Ringside VVIP ticket holders will be provided exclusive VIP lounge access and VIP seating for Paul vs. Tyson fight week events and activations from Wednesday, July 17 through Friday, July 19, as well as 1 boxing glove autographed by Jake Paul and Mike Tyson.

CHAMPIONSHIP PACKAGE

The Champion Package will include premium floor seat locations in rows 2-4 on fight night, with a VIP parking pass and expedited premium stadium entrance, along with ringside club hospitality access with a top-shelf open bar, and all-inclusive food menu, meet and greet appearances from current and former boxing legends and celebrities, and a post-fight in-ring photo opportunity. Champion ticket holders will also be provided VIP lounge access and VIP seating for all Paul vs. Tyson fight week events and activations from Wednesday, July 17 through Friday, July 19.

CONTENDER PACKAGE

The Contender Package will feature premium floor seat locations in rows 4-6, with a VIP parking pass and expedited premium stadium entrance. Guests will have access to the Fighter Walk Lounge hospitality on fight night with a top-shelf open bar and all-inclusive food menu. Contender ticket holders will be provided VIP lounge access and reserved seating at all Paul vs. Tyson fight week events and activations from Wednesday, July 17 through Friday, July 19.

Secondary market sites like Gametime have released ticket prices for the event. CNBC reported the lowest-cost tickets are available for $357 each, and ringside seats are selling for $8,067 each.

If you're unable to get a ticket, the event will also be streamed live on Netflix with current subscribers able to watch with no additional cost.