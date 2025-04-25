A new learning lab is now open at Philadelphia's Cobbs Creek Golf Course, thanks to the help of Tiger Woods and his nonprofit TGR Foundation.

Located in West Philadelphia, the new TGR Learning Lab Philadelphia is set to provide a safe, inspiring environment for students from 1st through 12th grades to learn and grow.

The 30,000 square-foot facility holds several classrooms in addition to a multi-purpose room, music recording room, podcast studio, a Full Swing golf simulator and so much more.

“I’m excited to open the doors to our second TGR Learning Lab in Philadelphia as it combines my passion for supporting youth through education and golf,” Tiger Woods has said in a news release. “At the Learning Lab, we will provide opportunities for thousands of kids to learn, grow and chase after their dreams for many years to come. Having it located at Cobbs Creek, with its ties to Charlie Sifford, makes it truly special.”

The TGR Learning Lab at Cobbs Creek is the second location to be opened by Woods’ nonprofit. According to the organization, the flagship location in Anaheim, California, opened in 2006 and has served more than 200,000 students.

The TGR Learning Lab Philadelphia is projected to serve over 4,500 students annually through its programming, the organization shared.

For more information on the new TGR Learning Lab Philadelphia, you can visit Philadelphia.TGRLearningLab.org.

