76ers star Tyrese Maxey surprised a group of kids with a shopping spree in Philadelphia on Tuesday.

Maxey partnered with the store SNIPES to give ten kids $500 to shop the entire store located on Cottman Avenue for an hour starting at 3 p.m.

"I really do appreciate the city of Philadelphia," Maxey said to reporters at the event.

The South Philadelphia-based organization Unity in the Community was behind Tuesday's event as Maxey helped each kid shop and fill up their bags with products.

Unity in the Community works to bring anti-violence programs to kids in the city.