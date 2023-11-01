Trending
Tyrese Maxey

76er Tyrese Maxey posed for pictures with trick-or-treaters on Halloween

From selfies with Barbie to posing with sumo wrestlers, Maxey seemed to be having a great time on Halloween while handing on candy

By Emily Rose Grassi

76er Tyrese Maxey taking photos with trick-or-treaters on Halloween
NBC10 Philadelphia

76er Tyrese Maxey took photos with trick-or-treaters on Halloween.

No tricks here! Trick-or-treaters were treated when they knocked on the door of beloved Philadelphia Sixer Tyrese Maxey's house on Tuesday night.

The Sixers point guard posed with the kids in their costumes as he handed out candy on Halloween at his New Jersey home.

In photos shared by an NBC10 producer on social media, Maxey is smiling big while taking a selfie with a group of girls dressed as Barbie.

In another photo, he can be seen on his doorstep with boys dressed as sumo wrestlers while in a third photo, a girl takes a selfie as Maxey hands her friends candy.

