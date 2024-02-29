NBC10’s Black Employee Network will host a panel Thursday afternoon discussing the success and struggles of Black former pro-athletes.

NBC10’s Aunyea Lachelle will moderate the panel featuring the following guests.

Mike Quick – A former NFL wide receiver and 5-time Pro Bowler who played with the Philadelphia Eagles from 1982 to 1990. Quick is currently the color commentator for Eagles games on WIP-FM 94.1 along with Merrill Reese

Tony McGee – A former NFL tight end who played with the Cincinnati Bengals, Dallas Cowboys, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New York Giants from 1993 to 2003. He is currently the CEO of the freight company HNM Global Logistics and also the husband of NBC10 evening news anchor Jacqueline London.

Barrett Brooks – A former NFL offensive tackle and Super Bowl Champion who played for the Philadelphia Eagles, Detroit Lions, Cleveland Browns, Denver Broncos, Green Bay Packers, New York Giants and Pittsburgh Steelers from 1995 through 2006.

Ron Davis – A former NFL cornerback who played for the Atlanta Falcons and Green Bay Packers from 1995 through 1997.

Watch the panel live in the video embedded on top of this article starting at 1 p.m.