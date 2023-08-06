Trending
Tonight on NBC10: Eagles Gameday Season Preview

Watch our Eagles Gameday Season Preview special Sunday night at 11:35 p.m. on NBC10 and in the video embedded below!

The Philadelphia Eagles are back and hungry once again! 

After falling just short of their goal last season, the Birds are looking to get back into the Super Bowl and win it all after reassembling a championship-caliber roster. 

As the Eagles get ready for another big year, NBC10 and NBC Sports Philadelphia have a special season preview as well as interviews with new offensive coordinator Brian Johnson, Jordan Mailata and Landon Dickerson. 

