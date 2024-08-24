Watch: Shohei Ohtani becomes first Dodgers player to join exclusive 40-40 club with epic walk-off grand slam

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 23: Shohei Ohtani #17 of the Los Angeles Dodgers celebrates after hitting a walk-off grand slam home run, his 40th home run of the season, against the Tampa Bay Rays at Dodger Stadium on August 23, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)

In a moment that will be etched into the annals of baseball history, Shohei Ohtani, the Los Angeles Dodgers' two-way phenom, electrified fans at Dodger Stadium with a jaw-dropping performance that sealed a 7-3 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday night.

With two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning, Ohtani crushed a game-winning grand slam, his 40th home run of the season, to cement his place in the record books.

#WALKOFF GRAND SLAM

TO JOIN THE 40-40 CLUB

THERE IS ONLY ONE SHOHEI OHTANI. pic.twitter.com/FksrBJCDSV — MLB (@MLB) August 24, 2024

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

But that wasn’t the only milestone of the night. Earlier in the game, the Japanese superstar swiped his 40th base, becoming the first Dodgers player ever to achieve the elusive 40-40 club and only the sixth in MLB history.

40 STEALS FOR SHOHEI OHTANI pic.twitter.com/VuapswTOtj — MLB (@MLB) August 24, 2024

Ohtani’s historic feat comes in just 126 games, shattering the previous record set by Alfonso Soriano, who needed 148 games to reach 40 homers and 40 stolen bases with the Washington Nationals in 2006.

Shohei Ohtani didn't just join the 40/40 club.



He did it faster than anyone in history! pic.twitter.com/wzYyTPeO6G — MLB Stats (@MLBStats) August 24, 2024

This achievement underscores Ohtani’s extraordinary talent and versatility, further solidifying his status as one of the most remarkable players in baseball history.

The drama began in the fourth inning when Ohtani, leading off against Rays pitcher Tyler Alexander, reached on an infield single. Moments later, he stole second base during Freddie Freeman’s at-bat, marking his 40th stolen base of the season. The Dodger faithful erupted in applause, recognizing the significance of the moment, even as the game was far from decided.

There it is! Stolen base No. 40 for Shohei Ohtani. He’s one homer away from becoming the 6th member ever and first #Dodgers player of the 40-40 club. pic.twitter.com/UVPsKd2IpV — Michael J. Duarte (@michaeljduarte) August 24, 2024

As the game progressed, the Dodgers found themselves locked in a tight battle, with the score knotted at 3-3 heading into the bottom of the ninth inning. With two outs and the bases loaded, the stage was set for a hero to emerge. Ohtani, already having made history once that night, stepped up to the plate with the weight of the moment resting on his shoulders.

Ohtani didn't wait long for his pitch. He swung at the first pitch he saw, an 84 MPH slider from Colin Poche, and hit it a mile into the air towards center field.

With a thunderous swing, Ohtani sent the ball soaring into the night sky, a grand slam that cleared the wall and sent Dodger Stadium into a frenzy.

#BOOM A walk-off grand slam for Shohei Ohtani to join the 40-40 club. Unreal. #Dodgers win pic.twitter.com/4SVfBabyPr — Michael J. Duarte (@michaeljduarte) August 24, 2024

As Ohtani rounded the bases, his teammates poured out of the dugout to greet him at home plate, celebrating not just a victory, but a historic milestone.

A historical walk-off celebration at home plate. pic.twitter.com/h0zLw9juOk — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) August 24, 2024

Ohtani’s accomplishment is a testament to his unparalleled skill set, blending power, speed, and baseball IQ in a way that has never been seen before. He now joins an elite group of players who have achieved the 40-40 milestone, including legends like Barry Bonds, Alex Rodriguez, and Jose Canseco.

For Dodgers fans, this moment was about more than just numbers. It was a celebration of the player who has become the heart and soul of the team, the one who can change the course of a game with a single swing or a well-timed steal. Ohtani’s walk-off grand slam was the exclamation point on a night that will be remembered for years to come.

In his first year with the @Dodgers, Shohei Ohtani has a 40-HR/40-SB season! pic.twitter.com/0hL4pLyEKh — MLB (@MLB) August 24, 2024

Shohei Ohtani continues to defy the limits of what we thought was possible in baseball. His ability to dominate as both a hitter and a pitcher, combined with his speed on the bases, makes him a once-in-a-generation talent.

The 40-40 club is one of the most exclusive in baseball, and the fact that Ohtani reached this milestone faster than anyone in history speaks volumes about his greatness. The fact that he accomplished the feat while rehabbing from a second Tommy John surgery is even more remarkable.

As we watch him shatter records and redefine the game, it's clear that we’re witnessing something truly special. The Dodgers are lucky to have him, and for nine more years at that, but even more so, the sport of baseball is better because of him.