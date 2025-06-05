Trending
Philadelphia

Wells Fargo Center sign removed from the building ahead of name change

The Wells Fargo Center in South Philadelphia will have a new name in a few months and crews were seen taking the sign down on Thursday, June 5.

By Emily Rose Grassi and Jordan Hall

It's official. The sign was removed.

Crews were seen at (what was previously called) the Wells Fargo Center on Thursday, June 5 taking down the sign as the arena prepares to be renamed to Xfinity Mobile Arena.

The naming rights of the venue will change at the start of September, Comcast Spectacor and Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment announced back in May.

The new deal runs through the 2030-31 seasons for the Flyers and the Sixers.

The home of the two teams, as well as various other sporting events and concerts, has been named the Wells Fargo Center since 2010. The naming rights were set to expire after the 2024-25 seasons.

After completing a $400 million, multi-year transformation project, the arena was recognized as a top-10 venue in 2024 by Front Office Sports.

The images below are courtesy of Comcast Spectacor and Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment:

Xfinity Mobile Arena

