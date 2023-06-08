What to Know The NBC10 First Alert Weather Team has issued a First Alert for unhealthy air conditions through Thursday that are being caused by wildfire smoke from Canada.

People should consider wearing a mask outdoors and limit time outside due to the hazardous air conditions.

The Philadelphia Health Department said its "recommending" that groups and event planners "consider postponing them for everyone’s safety."

An air quality alert for the entire Philadelphia area continued into Thursday due to a blanket of smoke from Canadian wildfires causing hazy conditions throughout the region.

You could smell and see the smoke in the air. As of Thursday morning, the worst of it was over Philadelphia and surrounding communities as they entered the "hazardous" level. Time outside should be limited.

The Philadelphia Health Department said the particles in the air are unhealthy, but appeared to be improving.

UPDATE: While the smoke in the air from the fires in Canada may lessen today, it can still be dangerous. The city continues to operate under an air quality alert and residents are advised to continue to take precautions until air quality improves. (1/6) pic.twitter.com/5JGFXnAFhC — Philadelphia Public Health (@PHLPublicHealth) June 8, 2023

The NBC10 First Alert Weather Team has issued a First Alert through Thursday night due to the unhealthy air conditions for everyone.

Here's what you need to know to keep you and your family safe:

Air quality alert 😷

On air quality maps, purple signifies the worst of it. In reality, it's a thick, hazardous haze that’s disrupting daily life for millions of people across the U.S. and Canada, blotting out skylines and turning skies orange and gray.

A haze could be seen as the sun set Tuesday evening over the Philadelphia region. It continued through Wednesday and into Thursday. It was in the hazardous range by Thursday morning.

As of Thursday morning, the Air Quality Index in Philadelphia, and surrounding areas went above 400. Many communities started the day at the maroon/hazardous level -- meaning readings were over 300. By 8 a.m. some of the western Pennsylvania suburbs remained shrouded with AQI's above 400.

By late Thursday morning, Philadelphia and surrounding communities remained at the very unhealthy air quality level. The westernmost neighborhoods were near the hazardous territory. By early afternoon, the AQI was back under 200 -- at the unhealthy red level.

A healthy air quality is 50 or less.

Philadelphia Health Commissioner Dr. Cheryl Bettigole said that the AQI could continue to fluctuate in the hours and days ahead and that people should wear a mask outdoors and not do strenuous activities outside.

The hazy wildfire smoke over Philadelphia and the surrounding communities is coming from wildfires burning in Quebec, Canada, and leading to decreased air quality in the form of code red and orange alerts as thicker smoke spread southward.

What do code orange and red alerts mean?

The threat level in Pennsylvania and New Jersey were at code red Thursday, while the threat improved to code orange in Delaware, according to the National Weather Service.

"The highest concentrations of smoke should be dissipating through the morning hours and into the afternoon across the region," the weather service's Mt. Holly office tweeted. "However late this evening, we anticipate the haze and smoke to become more dense."

Say it isn't smoke... but yet here we still are. The highest concentrations of smoke should be dissipating through the morning hours and into the afternoon across the region. However late this evening, we anticipate the haze and smoke to become more dense. pic.twitter.com/QwouQYq4s7 — NWS Mount Holly (@NWS_MountHolly) June 8, 2023

"A code orange air quality alert means that air pollution concentrations within the region may become unhealthy for sensitive groups, according to the National Weather Service. "Sensitive groups include children...people suffering from asthma... heart disease or other lung diseases...and the elderly. The effects of air pollution can be minimized by avoiding strenuous activity or exercise outdoors."

By late Wednesday morning, the air quality alert was increased to a code red throughout the Philadelphia region. Many neighborhoods remained at that level Thursday morning:

"A code red air quality alert means that air pollution concentrations within the region are unhealthful for the general population," the National Weather Service said. "The effects of air pollution can be minimized by avoiding strenuous activity or exercise outdoors."

Philadelphia upped its alert to code red Wednesday morning.

The National Weather Service in Mount Holly said that people should expect more of the same Thursday and limit time outdoors.

We aren't changing the weather story for today. We are focused on poor air quality and safety. Poor air quality can be hazardous to anyone. Minimize outdoor activities until the air quality improves. pic.twitter.com/fTrzinoVv7 — NWS Mount Holly (@NWS_MountHolly) June 8, 2023

Luckily, temps on Thursday aren't expected to push out of the 70s in most of the region, making staying indoors more bearable.

When might the skies clear?

Relief isn't expected until Friday, at the earliest as the weather patterns shifts. Even then, some hazy conditions could linger into the weekend, though not nearly with the intensity we saw Wednesday and Thursday.

Chances for rain increase on Friday, which could also help. Widespread rain showers that are expected on Monday could finally clear everything out.

Safety recommendations

The air quality alert remains in effect for the entire region through Thursday.

Philadelphia explained what the code red alert means: "This alert means that the air is unhealthy to breathe, and some members of the general public may experience health effects. Members of sensitive groups may experience more serious health effects. Air quality may vary throughout the city and throughout the day, with some areas having significantly worse quality depending on the prevailing winds."

In a tweet thread, the Philadelphia Department of Health provided the following recommendations for residents during the alert:

Strongly consider cancelling outdoor events and gatherings.

Avoid going outdoors as much as possible.

Avoid excessive activities outdoors, such as jogging or exercising.

If you have to go outdoors, wear a high quality mask, like an N-95 or KN-95.

Avoid areas of high congestion and where air pollution may be high, like main streets or highways, areas with low air circulation.

Close all windows and doors to minimize air pollution in your home.

Recirculate the air in your home with fans to avoid bringing more air pollution into your home.

Pay attention to their bodies; if they are having trouble breathing, feeling nauseous, or dizzy, they should seek medical attention as soon as possible.

While the air may be hazardous for all residents it's especially dangerous for sensitive groups, including children, elderly people, pregnant people and those with respiratory diseases or heart conditions.

The Health Department gave the following recommendations for residents to help reduce pollution in the city.

Avoid unnecessary trips in their cars

Avoid idling

Carpool when possible

Avoid using gas-powered lawn and garden equipment

Drivers should also take precautions to make sure they don't pull smoky air into their cars. NBC10 First Alert Traffic reporter Matt DeLucia suggests rolling up the windows and using the "recirculation" button on your A/C.

SAFE IN THE SMOKE: If you need to head out on the road around #philly today, best to keep the windows up, and use the "recirculate" button on your ventilation system to keep the smoky air from coming into your vehicle. @NBCPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/tANHwY8TG8 — Matt DeLucia (@MattDeLucia) June 8, 2023

Need a face mask?

Still have some face masks laying around from the COVID pandemic? You may consider wearing one outside, according to officials.

Don't have a mask? Philadelphia has you covered.

"If residents need access to KN-95 masks, Health Department resource hubs are providing them

free of charge to residents," Philadelphia health officials said.

Those masks are available free of charge at five city resource hubs.

Tips to protect pets

Pets are also vulnerable during the air alert. The American Veterinary Medical Association shared the following tips for owners to keep pets safe:

Keep pets indoors and keep windows closed

Birds should not be allowed outside

Let dogs and cats outside only for brief bathroom breaks

Avoid intense outdoor exercise during periods of poor air quality

Poor air conditions lead to school changes, event postponements

The School District of Philadelphia called for recess and all outside activities to be "moved indoors if possible or canceled." In the Camden City School District in New Jersey, all outdoor field trips were postponed and recess and gym classes were being held inside.

School crossing guards in Philadelphia would also work on a modified schedule Thursday and Friday. That means their time outside will be cut back.

Expect other school districts to follow suit with similar measures. The Neshaminy School District in Bucks County even went to virtual learning on Thursday and Hamilton Township schools in Mercer County planned to dismiss early.

The Phillies moved their Wednesday game against the Tigers to 6:05 p.m. on Thursday in hopes that the air improves. The Eagles on Thursday moved practice inside their bubble.

Philadelphia's Eastern State Penitentiary closed Thursday due to the air conditions. They expect to return to normal on Friday.

Due to air quality, Eastern State Penitentiary will be closed on Thursday, June 8 for both daytime tours and Night Tours: Summer Twilight. We expect to resume a normal operating schedule on Friday, June 9. Thanks for your understanding, and stay safe! — Eastern State Penitentiary (@easternstate) June 8, 2023

The Center City District also closed its outdoor attractions, including Sisters Cities Park's Splash Pond the roller rink at Dilworth Park.

Due to today’s air quality, all outdoor activities at #CCDParks, including Sister Cities Park's Pond and Dilworth Park's Rothman Roller Rink, have been suspended. Tonight's performance at Dilworth Park, The Arts on Center Stage, is canceled. pic.twitter.com/bU7eVENGTk — Center City District (@ccdphila) June 8, 2023

The hazy air even caused a Thursday morning ground stop for incoming flights to Philadelphia International Airport, but that was later lifted.

The ground stop impacting inbound flights to #PHLAirport has been lifted, however, passengers should check with their airlines for the latest flight information. pic.twitter.com/qMq3V37eHF — PHLAirport (@PHLAirport) June 8, 2023

In Philadelphia city employees "out of an abundance of caution" were taken off outdoor jobs, Mayor Jim Kenney said. Trash collection and street paving were put on hold Thursday. Trash might get collected should air improve.

Due to the unhealthy air quality, all Streets Department outdoor operations will be suspended at noon today. This includes trash and recycling collections, mechanical cleaning, paving, traffic, street lighting and street repairs. (1/3) — philastreets (@PhilaStreets) June 8, 2023

And, for drivers in Delaware, the state won't have anyone collecting cash tolls Thursday.

