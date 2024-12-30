Will Saquon Barkley play in the regular season finale? Nick Sirianni weighs in

Philadelphia Eagles running back and MVP candidate Saquon Barkley made history during the team’s blowout win over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.

Barkley, 27, became only the ninth player in NFL history to have 2,000 rushing yards in a single season. Barkley has rushed for over 100 yards in 11 of 16 games this season and is the first player to surpass the 2,000-yard mark since Derrick Henry in 2020.

Barkley has the chance to make even more history in next week’s regular season finale against his former team, the New York Giants. He’s only 101 yards away from breaking Eric Dickerson’s single-season NFL record for rushing.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

The question remains, however, whether or not Barkley will play. With the win against the Cowboys, the Eagles clinched the NFC East as well as the number two seed in the NFL playoffs.

With the game relatively meaningless, the Eagles could rest their starters – including Barkley – as they gear up for their push for the Super Bowl. During an exclusive interview for Eagles Gameday Final – airing late Sunday night on NBC10 -- Mike Quick asked head coach Nick Sirianni about his approach for next week.

“Not there yet,” Sirianni said. “I’ll get there. When everyone’s celebrating tonight, I’ll think about it at some point tonight. We’ll make the best decision for the team but I always am very conscious of the guys and the records because think about this sport and this NFL that’s so awesome and all the great records and players there are to be able to have a chance to get that, there’s something special to that. So, I’m always going to think about that for our guys but like I said, we want to do more things.”