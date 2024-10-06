WNBA Finals schedule: Matchup, format, broadcast info

A new champion will be crowned in the WNBA.

The New York Liberty defeated the two-time defending champion Las Vegas Aces in the semifinals, denying an attempt at what would have been the league's second three-peat.

The Liberty advanced to the Finals for the second straight year, and sixth time overall, looking to capture their first championship in franchise history.

They will play the winner of the Minnesota Lynx and Connecticut Sun.

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch the 2024 WNBA Finals.

When do the WNBA Finals start?

The WNBA Finals began on Thursday, Oct. 10.

How many games are in a WNBA Finals series?

The WNBA Finals has a best-of-five format where the higher seed hosts Games 1, 2 and 5.

What channel are the WNBA Finals on?

The WNBA Finals will air on ESPN, ESPN2 and ABC. All games will stream on ESPN.com and the ESPN app.

What is the WNBA Finals schedule?

Here is the full schedule for the 2024 WNBA Finals:

Thursday, Oct. 10 - Game 1, Minnesota/Connecticut at New York

Sunday, Oct. 13 - Game 2, Minnesota/Connecticut at New York

Wednesday, Oct. 16 - Game 3, New York at Minnesota/Connecticut

*-Friday, Oct. 18 - Game 4, Game 3, New York at Minnesota/Connecticut

*-Sunday, Oct. 20 - Game 5, Minnesota/Connecticut at New York

Have the New York Liberty ever won the WNBA championship?

The Liberty have never won a championship, having gone 0-5 in the WNBA Finals. That included a loss to the Aces in four games during last season's Finals. The Liberty also made the Finals in 1997, 1999, 2000 and 2002.

The Lynx have won four titles (2011, 2013, 2015, 2017).

The Sun have never won the WNBA championship, having lost in the Finals in 2004, 2005, 2019 and 2022.

The Liberty lost the regular-season series to the Lynx 2-1. They defeated the Sun 3-1.

