Young Eagles fan electric speech on NBC10's evening show takes internet by storm

The Philadelphia Eagles, aka the Super Bowl Champs, have plenty to celebrate, but one young Birds fan spirited airport speech has gone viral and is being celebrated across the internet.

Ethan Kim from Upper Dublin, Montgomery County, made quite the impression during NBC10's evening newscast on the Friday before Super Bowl LIX.

Now, the clip from Ethan's interview has gone viral and has almost a million views on NBC10's TikTok page and nearly 80,000 views on Instagram.

It was actually Ethan's 13th birthday when NBC10's Yukare Nakayama asked him and several other Birds fans if they wanted to do the famous Eagles chant before they boarded flights at the Philadelphia International Airport to New Orleans for the big game.

Then, right after the chant, it was Ethan's powerful speech that shook the internet. He said in part:

"This is our time. This is our house. We got protection. It took the Avengers two times to times to beat Thanos. Two times and this our second time going and facing Patrick Mahomes in the Super Bowl. Let's go, Birds!"

Even at the #Philadelphia International Airport, you can't escape that all too familiar #Eagles chant as Birds fans get ready to fly to New Orleans for #SuperBowl LIX.

Ethan told NBC10 in an interview later that he didn't just do it for TV. His speech came from the heart because he is such a huge Eagles fan.

"My phone had 50 text messages," Ethan shared. "Every single one of my friends. I don’t even know. My friends actually asked for my autograph today because of how famous I got on TikTok. At school, an entire group of people surrounded me. It was really fun"

You can watch Ethan's full interview with NBC10's Johnny Archer below:

Young Philadelphia Eagles fan Ethan Kim went viral on Friday after getting the crowd hyped up for the Super Bowl while speaking with NBC10's Yukare Nakayama. After watching the Birds beat the Chiefs in the big game, Ethan reflects on his newfound internet fame and his excitement over the Super Bowl win in an interview with NBC10's Johnny Archer.

