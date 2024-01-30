2024 East-West Shrine Bowl: How to watch, location, players and more

We're still over a week away from the Super Bowl, but there are still other bowls to be played.

The annual East-West Shrine Bowl will continue the pre-draft scouting process for NFL decision-makers, with plenty of top college prospects set to compete this week.

In the past, the East-West Shrine Bowl has been the launching point for several legendary NFL careers. Tom Brady, Walter Payton, Lawrence Taylor and John Elway are just a few of the former NFL stars who kickstarted their professional careers in the East-West Shrine Bowl.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

When and where is the East-West Shrine Bowl this year? And who is playing and coaching? Here's everything you need to know about the 2024 East-West Shrine Bowl:

What is the East-West Shrine Bowl?

The East-West Shrine Bowl is a college football all-star game featuring the best draft-eligible prospects, including seniors and -- for the first time in 2024 -- underclassmen.

Players are split into two teams, East and West, depending on the geographic location of their school.

The game has been held annually since 1925, with the exception of 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. That means the 2024 game is the 99th edition of the East-West Shrine Bowl.

When is the Shrine Bowl 2024?

The 2024 East-West Shrine Bowl will be played on Thursday, Feb. 1, at 8 p.m. ET.

Where is the East-West Shrine Bowl played? What were the past locations?

The East-West Shrine Bowl will move to Frisco, Texas, for 2024 after two years in Las Vegas at the Raiders' Allegiant Stadium. This year's game will be held at The Ford Center at The Star, which is the Dallas Cowboys' practice facility.

From 1925 to 2005, the Shrine Bowl was held in the Bay Area -- with the lone exception of 1942 in New Orleans. The game moved to San Antonio in 2006, Houston from 2007 to 2009, Orlando from 2010 to 2011, St. Petersburg, Fla. from 2012 to 2020 and then Las Vegas from 2022 to 2023.

Who gets invited to the East-West Shrine Bowl? Full confirmed roster for 2024

Here's a positional look at all the players confirmed to be attending the 2024 Senior Bowl:

QUARTERBACK

Devin Leary, Kentucky

John Rhys Plumlee, UCF

Jack Plummer, Louisville

Austin Reed, Western Kentucky

Kedon Slovis, BYU

Jordan Travis, Florida State

RUNNING BACK

Jonathon Brooks, Texas

Deshaun Fenwick, Oregon State

Frank Gore Jr., Southern Miss

Isaac Guerendo, Louisville

Jaden Shirden, Monmouth

Carson Steele, UCLA

Tyrone Tracy Jr., Purdue

Blake Watson, Memphis

WIDE RECEIVER

Jalen Coker, Holy Cross

Ryan Flournoy, Southeast Missouri State

Anthony Gould, Oregon State

Lideatrick Griffin, Mississippi State

Jadon Janke, South Dakota State

Jaxon Janke, South Dakota State

Cornelius Johnson, Michigan

Bub Means, Pittsburgh

Tejhaun Palmer, UAB

Tayvion Robinson, Kentucky

Malik Washington, Virginia

Tahj Washington, USC

David White Jr., Western Carolina

Isaiah Williams, Illinois

TIGHT END

McCallan Castles, Tennessee

Zach Heins, South Dakota State

Dallin Holker, Colorado State

Mason Pline, Furman

Tip Reiman, Illinois

Isaac Rex, BYU

Ja'Tavion Sanders, Texas

OFFENSIVE TACKLE

Gottlieb Ayedze, Maryland

Andrew Coker, TCU

Anim Dankwah, Howard

Josiah Ezirim, Eastern Kentucky

Tylan Grable, UCF

Garret Greenfield, South Dakota State

Julian Pearl, Illinois

Walter Rouse, Stanford

Nathan Thomas, Louisiana

Caedan Wallace, Penn State

INTERIOR OFFENSIVE LINE

Karsen Barnhart, Michigan

X'Zauvea Gadlin, Liberty

Matt Goncalves, Pittsburgh

C.J. Hanson, Holy Cross

Donovan Jennings, South Florida

Trente Jones, Michigan

Matt Lee, Miami (FL)

KT Leveston, Kansas State

Christian Mahogany, Boston College

Mason McCormick, South Dakota State

Dylan McMahon, N.C. State

Hunter Nourzad, Penn State

Willis Patrick, TCU

Nick Samac, Michigan State

Jalen Sundell, North Dakota State

INTERIOR DEFENSIVE LINE

Evan Anderson, Florida Atlantic

Khristian Boyd, Northern Iowa

Jowon Briggs, Cincinnati

Jamree Kromah, James Madison

Logan Lee, Iowa

Zion Logue, Georgia

Fabien Lovett Sr., Florida State

Jordan Miller, SMU

Myles Murphy, North Carolina

Nathan Pickering, Mississippi State

Justin Rogers, Auburn

Leonard Taylor III, Miami (FL)

EDGE

Sundiata Anderson, Grambling State

Solomon Byrd, USC

Khalid Duke, Kansas State

Javontae Jean-Baptiste, Notre Dame

Trajan Jeffcoat, Arkansas

Mohamed Kamara, Colorado State

Eyabi Okie-Anoma, Charlotte

Xavier Thomas, Clemson

Zion Tupuola-Fetui, Washington

David Ugwoegbu, Houston

LINEBACKER

Levelle Bailey, Fresno State

Aaron Casey, Indiana

Steele Chambers, Ohio State

Edgerrin Cooper, Texas A&M

Kalen DeLoach, Florida State

Dallas Gant, Toledo

Curtis Jacobs, Penn State

Jackson Mitchell, UConn

Darius Muasau, UCLA

Maema Njongmeta, Wisconsin

CORNERBACK

Chigozie Anusiem, Colorado State

Beanie Bishop Jr., West Virginia

M.J. Devonshire, Pittsburgh

Renardo Green, Florida State

Myles Harden, South Dakota

Daequan Hardy, Penn State

Jarrian Jones, Florida State

Dwight McGlothern, Arkansas

Jarius Monroe, Tulane

Deantre Prince, Ole Miss

Christian Roland-Wallace, USC

Qwan'tez Stiggers, Toronto Argonauts

Tarheeb Still, Maryland

Ro Torrence, Arizona State

Mikey Victor, Alabama State

Josh Wallace, Michigan

SAFETY

Daijahn Anthony, Ole Miss

Omar Brown, Nebraska

Jaylon Carlies, Missouri

Marcellas Dial, South Carolina

Dominique Hampton, Washington

Jaylen Key, Alabama

Kenny Logan Jr., Kansas

Tyler Owens, Texas Tech

Mark Perry, TCU

Trey Taylor, Air Force

Dadrion Taylor-Demerson, Texas Tech

Ryan Watts, Texas

SPECIALISTS

Matthew Hayball, Vanderbilt (P)

Cam Little, Arkansas (K)

Harrison Mevis, Missouri (K)

Marco Ortiz, Nebraska (LS)

Ryan Rehkow, BYU (P)

Joe Shimko, N.C. State (LS)

Who are the coaches for the Shrine Bowl 2024?

New York Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka and Chicago Bears special teams coordinator Richard Hightower will serve as head coaches for the 2024 East-West Shrine Bowl.

Is the East-West Shrine Bowl on TV in 2024? How to watch the game

The 2024 Shrine Bowl will air live on NFL Network and stream on NFL+.

You can buy tickets to the game right here.