Everything about the 2024 Senior Bowl: Date, location, players and more

With the NFL season winding down, the next wave of stars is preparing to enter the league.

The 2024 NFL Draft isn't until late April, but now is the time for prospects to start showing out for teams.

That process will kick off with the Senior Bowl, held every year for student-athletes hoping to join the NFL after college. Soon after, players will go through the NFL Combine, individual interviews and their respective pro days on their journey to the league.

When and where is the Senior Bowl this year? And who is playing and coaching? Here's everything you need to know about the 2024 Senior Bowl:

What is the Senior Bowl?

The Senior Bowl is a college football all-star game featuring the best graduating prospects who are entering the draft. While the game is the showcase event, players travel to the game for a week of practice with NFL coaches.

Players are split into two teams, American and National, before facing off in a game.

When is the Senior Bowl 2024?

The 2024 Senior Bowl will be played on Saturday, Feb. 3, at 1 p.m. ET.

Where is the Senior Bowl 2024?

The Senior Bowl will remain at Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile, Ala., the same city where it has been played since 1951.

The inaugural Senior Bowl was held in Jacksonville, Fla., in 1950 before moving to Mobile the following year. The game was played at Ladd-Peebles Stadium from 1951 to 2020 but moved to Hancock Whitney Stadium in 2021.

Who is playing in the Senior Bowl 2024? Full confirmed roster

Here's a positional look at all the players confirmed to be attending the 2024 Senior Bowl (via NFL.com):

Quarterbacks

Sam Hartman, Notre Dame

Joe Milton III, Tennessee

Bo Nix, Oregon

Michael Pratt, Tulane

Spencer Rattler, South Carolina

Running backs

Rasheen Ali, Marshall

Ray Davis, Kentucky

Dylan Laube, New Hampshire

MarShawn Lloyd, USC

Cody Schrader, Missouri

Kimani Vidal, Troy

Jaylen Wright, Tennessee

Wide receivers

Malachi Corley, Western Kentucky

Jacob Cowing, Arizona

Jha'Quan Jackson, Tulane

Xavier Legette, South Carolina

Luke McCaffrey, Rice

Ladd McConkey, Georgia

Ricky Pearsall, Florida

Brenden Rice, USC

Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint, Georgia

Ainias Smith, Texas A&M

Jamari Thrash, Louisville

Devontez Walker, North Carolina

Jordan Whittington, Texas

Johnny Wilson, Florida State

Roman Wilson, Michigan

Tight ends

AJ Barner, Michigan

Jaheim Bell, Florida State

Theo Johnson, Penn State

Ben Sinnott, Kansas State

Brevyn Spann-Ford, Minnesota

Jared Wiley, TCU

Offensive tackles

Ethan Driskell, Marshall

Javon Foster, Missouri

Taliese Fuaga, Oregon State

Delmar Glaze, Maryland

Tyler Guyton, Oklahoma

LaDarius Henderson, Michigan

Christian Jones, Texas

Sataoa Laumea, Utah

Jordan Morgan, Arizona

Patrick Paul, Houston

Interior offensive linemen

Isaiah Adams, Illinois

Cooper Beebe, Kansas State

Tanor Bortolini, Wisconsin

Javion Cohen, Miami

Brandon Coleman, TCU

Kingsley Eguakun, Florida

Troy Fautanu, Washington

Zach Frazier, West Virginia

Christian Haynes, UConn

Trevor Keegan, Michigan

Jackson Powers-Johnson, Oregon

Dominick Puni, Kansas

Andrew Raym, Oklahoma

Layden Robinson, Texas A&M

Kingsley Suamataia, BYU

Charles Turner III, LSU

Sedrick Van Pran-Granger, Georgia

Defensive ends

Chris Braswell, Alabama

Brandon Dorlus, Oregon

Justin Eboigbe, Alabama

Adisa Isaac, Penn State

Cedric Johnson, Mississippi

Marshawn Kneeland, Western Michigan

Laiatu Latu, UCLA

Braiden McGregor, Michigan

Keith Randolph Jr., Illinois

Defensive tackles

DeWayne Carter, Duke

Jaden Crumedy, Mississippi State

Tyler Davis, Clemson

Braden Fiske, Florida State

Michael Hall, Ohio State

Marcus Harris, Auburn

Brennan Jackson, Washington State

McKinnley Jackson, Texas A&M

Byron Murphy II, Texas

Darius Robinson, Missouri

T'Vondre Sweat, Texas

Outside linebackers

Austin Booker, Kansas

Nelson Ceaser, Houston

Jalyx Hunt, Houston Christian

Marist Liufau, Notre Dame

Javon Solomon, Troy

Linebackers

Michael Barrett, Michigan

JD Bertrand, Notre Dame

Jaylan Ford, Texas

Cedric Gray, North Carolina

Ty'Ron Hopper, Missouri

Jontrey Hunter, Georgia State

Tyrice Knight, UTEP

Edefuan Ulofoshio, Washington

Trevin Wallace, Kentucky

Nathaniel Watson, Mississippi State

James Williams, Miami

Payton Wilson, N.C. State

Cornerbacks

Kris Abrams-Draine, Missouri

Jahdae Barron, Texas

Caelen Carson, Wake Forest

Johnny Dixon, Penn State

Willie Drew, Virginia State

Cam Hart, Notre Dame

DJ James, Auburn

Kalen King, Penn State

Max Melton, Rutgers

Quinyon Mitchell, Toledo

Josh Newton, TCU

Andru Phillips, Kentucky

Nehemiah Pritchett, Auburn

Quincy Riley, Louisville

Mike Sainristil, Michigan

Chau Smith-Wade, Washington State

Safeties

Cole Bishop, Utah

Beau Brade, Maryland

Javon Bullard, Georgia

Jaden Hicks, Washington State

Kamren Kinchens, Miami

Malik Mustapha, Wake Forest

Kitan Oladapo, Oregon State

Josh Proctor, Ohio State

Jaylin Simpson, Auburn

Tykee Smith, Georgia

Sione Vaki, Utah

Specialists

Peter Bowden, Wisconsin (LS)

Joshua Karty, Stanford (K)

Austin McNamara, Texas Tech (P)

William Mote, Georgia (LS)

Will Reichard, Alabama (K)

Tory Taylor, Iowa (P)

Who are the coaches for the Senior Bowl 2024?

Tennessee Titans assistant head coach/defensive line coach Terrell Williams (American team) and New York Jets defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich (National team) will serve as head coaches for the 2024 Senior Bowl.

The American team staff will be rounded out with New England Patriots wide receivers coach Troy Brown (offensive coordinator), Cleveland Browns defensive backs coach Ephraim Banda (defensive coordinator) and New York Giants assistant special teams coach Mike Adams (special teams coordinator).

The National team will will include Giants quarterbacks coach Shea Tierney (OC), Minnesota Vikings passing game coordinator/defensive backs coach Daronte Jones (DC) and New Orleans Saints assistant special teams coach Phil Galiano (STC).

How to watch the Senior Bowl 2024

The 2024 Senior Bowl will air live on NFL Network and stream on NFL+.