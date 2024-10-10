Power ranking 2025 NFL Draft prospects: Travis Hunter, Will Johnson lead the way

Colorado’s Travis Hunter and Michigan’s Will Johnson are two of the top prospects who could enter the 2025 NFL Draft.

The 2025 NFL Draft is still months away, but it's never too early to start looking at prospects.

Fans of some teams might already have their sights set on next April's event, while others are still locked in on the 2024 season. It's still early, but the New England Patriots currently hold the No. 1 pick entering Week 6.

Looking at the college football landscape, it's already been a thrilling season with major upsets and breakout stars. From Travis Hunter's two-way abilities to Aston Jeanty's record-breaking rushes, there are no shortage of stars who could enter the NFL next season.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Here's a ranking of the top 10 draft prospects for 2025:

Travis Hunter, Colorado WR/CB

2024 stats (5 games): 46 receptions, 561 receiving yards, 6 touchdowns, 16 combined tackles, 1 tackle for loss, 2 interceptions, 3 passes defended, 1 forced fumble

NFL draft outlook: There's a lot of mystery surrounding Hunter considering he's a star on both sides of the ball. Will he specialize once he gets to the NFL? Can he be a true two-way force in a league where that just doesn't happen? Hunter's talent alone makes him a likely top-five pick, with a real chance to be the first player off the board.

Will Johnson, Michigan CB

2024 stats (5 games): 14 combined tackles, 1 tackle for loss, 2 interceptions (both returned for touchdowns), 3 passes defended

NFL draft outlook: Another elite defensive back is right there with Hunter. Johnson was a standout on Michigan's title team in 2023, and he followed that up with two pick-sixes in the first four games this season. The 6-foot-2 junior has all the tools to be a shutdown corner in the NFL.

Mason Graham, Michigan DL

2024 stats (6 games): 21 combined tackles, 4 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, 1 pass defended

NFL draft outlook: Johnson's teammate has only improved his stock in 2024, even after starting on the national championship run. His 3.5 sacks is already a career-best, and he's well on his way to surpassing his 36 tackles from a year ago. Graham is poised to potentially be the first D-linemen selected in April.

Will Campbell, LSU OT

College highlights: 2022 Second-team All-SEC, 2023 First-team All-SEC

NFL draft outlook: Campbell, a 6-foot-6, 323-pound junior, has been a starter for the Tigers since his freshman season. He has the measurables to be an NFL tackle, and the pedigree is encouraging. Former All-Pro tackle Andrew Whitworth is from his hometown of Monroe, Louisiana.

Kelvin Banks Jr., Texas OT

College highlights: 2022 Second-team All-Big 12, 2023 First-team All-Big 12

NFL draft outlook: The 6-foot-4, 320-pound junior is in his third season as Texas' starting left tackle, and the team has thrived with him protecting Quinn Ewers' blindside. Texas made the College Football Playoff in 2023 and is sitting at 5-0 and No. 1 in the AP rankings so far this season.

Shedeur Sanders, Colorado QB

2024 stats (5 games): 1,630 passing yards, 14 passing touchdowns, 3 interceptions, 70.1 completion percentage, 25 rushing yards, 1 rushing touchdown

NFL draft outlook: Only 24 Buffs have ever been picked in the first round, but Sanders and Hunter could make it 26. Sanders opted to return to school for another year under his father and head coach Deion Sanders. So far that's looking like the right call, as Colorado has already matched its win total from last season (4-1 after going 4-8 in 2023).

Colorado quarterback Shadeur Sanders, son of Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders, shares the best advice he's received from his dad, the biggest misconceptions about his family and discusses his future life goals.

James Pearce Jr., Tennessee DL

2024 stats (5 games): 12 combined tackles, 3 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, 1 pass defended

NFL draft outlook: Pearce has been quieter statistically this season compared to 2023, when he had 10 sacks and 15 tackles for loss in 13 games. But business could be picking up, as he had nine combined tackles, two tackles for loss and a sack in Tennessee's loss to Arkansas last week.

Tetairoa McMillan, Arizona WR

2024 stats (5 games): 37 receptions, 664 receiving yards, 4 touchdowns

NFL draft outlook: After posting 1,402 yards as a sophomore, McMillan has continued his rampage into 2024. He's averaging 25 more yards per game so far under new head coach Brent Brennan. McMillan is emerging as the top wide receiver prospect in the class, though it's obviously still early in the process.

Cam Ward, Miami QB

2024 stats (6 games): 2,219 passing yards, 20 passing touchdowns, 5 interceptions, 69.2 completion percentage, 161 rushing yards, 3 rushing touchdowns

NFL draft outlook: Ward transferred to Miami for his fifth and final collegiate season, and he's absolutely made the most of it. The Hurricanes are 6-0 and he leads the nation in passing yards and touchdowns -- with three more scores than any other QB. If he keeps this up, the 22-year-old star could elevate himself to QB1 status come April.

Ashton Jeanty, Boise State RB

2024 stats (5 games): 1,031 rushing yards, 16 rushing touchdowns, 6 receptions, 19 receiving yards

NFL draft outlook: No one is rising faster than Jeanty, who has posted ridiculous numbers for the Broncos. He has 260 yards more than the next closest rusher, and he's doing it at a rate of 10.9 yards per carry. Critics will point to Boise State's competition in the Mountain West, but the 5-foot-9 junior is rocketing up draft boards at a position that isn't typically in the first-round conversation.