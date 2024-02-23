Top 2025 NFL free agents at every position

While all the attention is on the current 2024 NFL free agent class, some teams will be circling names for 2025, too.

Things could change since it's a year in advance, but the class, at the moment, boasts several needle-moving players in all three units.

Dallas Cowboys star Dak Prescott is one of the premier names offensively, while Los Angeles Rams future Hall of Famer Aaron Donald is among the marquee defensive options.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Even on special teams, Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker is one to watch, along with Washington Commanders punter Tress Way.

Let's go through the key names in every position for the 2025 NFL free agency period:

Who are the best NFL free agents in 2025?

Quarterbacks

Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys (UFA)

Jared Goff, Detroit Lions (UFA)

Jordan Love, Green Bay Packers (UFA)

Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars (UFA)

Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins (UFA)

Justin Fields, Chicago Bears (club option)

Mac Jones, New England Patriots (club option)

Zach Wilson, New York Jets (club option)

Trey Lance, Dallas Cowboys (club option)

Running backs

Nick Chubb, Cleveland Browns (UFA)

Aaron Jones, Green Bay Packers (UFA)

Joe Mixon, Cincinnati Bengals (UFA)

Najee Harris, Pittsburgh Steelers (club option)

James Conner, Arizona Cardinals (UFA)

Travis Etienne, Jacksonville Jaguars (club option)

Raheem Mostert, Miami Dolphins (UFA)

Khalil Herbert, Chicago Bears (UFA)

Fullbacks

Patrick Ricard, Baltimore Ravens (UFA)

Andrew Beck, Houston Texans (UFA)

Wide receivers

Keenan Allen, Los Angeles Chargers (UFA)

Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings (UFA)

Mike Williams, Los Angeles Chargers (UFA)

Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals (club option)

Brandon Aiyuk, San Francisco 49ers (UFA)

Jaylen Waddle, Miami Dolphins (club option)

DeVonta Smith, Philadelphia Eagles (club option)

CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys (UFA)

Amon-Ra St. Brown, Detroit Lions (UFA)

Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (UFA)

Amari Cooper, Cleveland Browns (UFA)

Brandin Cooks, Dallas Cowboys (UFA)

Diontae Johnson, Pittsburgh Steelers (UFA)

DeAndre Hopkins, Tennessee Titans (UFA)

Hunter Renfrow, Las Vegas Raiders (UFA)

Michael Thomas, New Orleans Saints (UFA)

Zay Jones, Jacksonville Jaguars (UFA)

Jerry Jeudy, Denver Broncos (UFA)

Tight ends

Jonnu Smith, Atlanta Falcons (UFA)

Kyle Pitts, Atlanta Falcons (club option)

Will Dissly, Seattle Seahawks (UFA)

Pat Friermuth, Pittsburgh Steelers (UFA)

Logan Thomas, Washington Commanders (UFA)

Offensive linemen

LT David Bakhtiari, Green Bay Packers (UFA)

RT Penei Sewell, Detroit Lions (club option)

G Zack Martin, Dallas Cowboys (UFA)

T Tristan Wirfs, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (UFA)

LT Cam Robinson, Jacksonville Jaguars (UFA)

LT Taylor Decker, Detroit Lions (UFA)

LT Joseph Noteboom, Los Angeles Rams (UFA)

C Ryan Kelly, Indianapolis Colts (UFA)

G Laken Tomlinson, New York Jets (UFA)

G Alijah Verah-Tucker, New York Jets (UFA)

T Garrett Bolles, Denver Broncos (UFA)

C Mitch Morse, Buffalo Bills (UFA)

Defensive linemen/edge rushers

DT Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams (UFA)

OLB Khalil Mack, Los Angeles Chargers (UFA)

OLB Micah Parsons, Dallas Cowboys (club option)

OLB Jaelen Phillips, Miami Dolphins (club option)

DT DeForest Buckner, Indianapolis Colts (UFA)

DE Trey Hendrickson, Cincinnati Bengals (UFA)

DT Arik Armstead, San Francisco 49ers (UFA)

DT Cameron Heyward, Pittsburgh Steelers (UFA)

DT Kenny Clark, Green Bay Packers (UFA)

OLB Shaquill Barrett, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (UFA)

OLB Haason Reddick, Philadelphia Eagles (UFA)

DE Josh Sweat, Philadelphia Eagles (UFA)

DE DeMarcus Lawrence, Dallas Cowboys (UFA)

OLB Shaq Thompson, Carolina Panthers (UFA)

DE Charles Omenihu, Kansas City Chiefs (UFA)

DT D.J. Jones, Denver Broncos (UFA)

DT Davon Godchaux, New England Patriots (UFA)

DT Maliek Collins, Houston Texans (UFA)

Inside linebackers

C.J. Mosley, New York Jets (UFA)

Dre Greenlaw, San Francisco 49ers (UFA)

Foyesade Oluokun, Jacksonville Jaguars (UFA)

Nick Bolton, Kansas City Chiefs (UFA)

Eric Kendricks, Los Angeles Chargers (UFA)

Demario Davis, New Orleans Saints (UFA)

Leighton Vander Esch, Dallas Cowboys (UFA)

Robert Spillane, Las Vegas Raiders (UFA)

Cornerbacks

Charvarius Ward, San Francisco 49ers (UFA)

Carlton Davis, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (UFA)

Patrick Surtain II, Denver Broncos (club option)

Greg Newsome, Cleveland Browns (club option)

Asante Samuel Jr., Los Angeles Chargers (UFA)

A.J. Terrell, Atlanta Falcons (UFA)

Jaycee Horn, Carolina Panthers (club option)

Deommodore Lenoir, San Francisco 49ers (UFA)

Donte Jackson, Carolina Panthers (UFA)

Rasul Douglas, Buffalo Bills (UFA)

Byron Murphy, Minnesota Vikings (UFA)

D.J. Reed, New York Jets (UFA)

Darious Williams, Jacksonville Jaguars (UFA)

Safeties

FS Justin Simmons, Denver Broncos (UFA)

S Budda Baker, Arizona Cardinals (UFA)

FS Quandre Diggs, Seattle Seahawks (UFA)

SS Kevin Byard, Philadelphia Eagles (UFA)

S Justin Reid, Kansas City Chiefs (UFA)

S Talanoa Hufanga, San Francisco 49ers (UFA)

FS Jimmie Ward, Houston Texans (UFA)

FS Reed Blankenship, Philadelphia Eagles (UFA)

SS Tyrann Mathieu, New Orleans Saints (UFA)

FS Julian Love, Seattle Seahawks (UFA)

FS Jabrill Peppers, New England Patriots (UFA)

FS Marcus Epps, Las Vegas Raiders (UFA)

S Damar Hamlin, Buffalo Bills (UFA)

Special teams