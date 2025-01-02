The 2025 Pro Bowl Games are scheduled to take place next month -- and we finally know what players are heading to Central Florida to showcase their skills.
The NFL revealed Thursday the complete rosters for the AFC and NFC teams who will face off Feb. 2 at Central Florida and finish with a seven-on-seven flag football game at Camping World Stadium.
This is the third year of the Pro Bowl Games after the NFL eliminated its full-contact all-star game and replaced it with weeklong skills competitions and a flag football game.
Retired Super Bowl-winning quarterbacks Peyton and Eli Manning will be back as head coaches for the two conferences.
2025 NFC Pro Bowl Games roster
OFFENSE
Quarterback (3):
- Jared Goff, Detroit Lions*
- Jayden Daniels, Washington Commanders
- Sam Darnold, Minnesota Vikings
Running back (3):
- Saquon Barkley, Philadelphia Eagles*
- Jahmyr Gibbs, Detroit Lions
- Josh Jacobs, Green Bay Packers
Fullback (1):
Wide receiver (4):
- Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings*
- Amon-Ra St. Brown, Detroit Lions*
- CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys
- Terry McLaurin, Washington Commanders
Tight end (2):
- George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers*
- Trey McBride, Arizona Cardinals
Offensive tackle (3):
- Lane Johnson, Philadelphia Eagles*
- Penei Sewell, Detroit Lions*
- Tristan Wirfs, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Offensive guard (3):
- Landon Dickerson, Philadelphia Eagles*
- Tyler Smith, Dallas Cowboys*
- Chris Lindstrom, Atlanta Falcons
Center (2):
- Frank Ragnow, Detroit Lions*
- Cam Jurgens, Philadelphia Eagles
DEFENSE
Defensive end (3):
- Nick Bosa, San Francisco 49ers*
- Micah Parsons, Dallas Cowboys*
- Rashan Gary, Green Bay Packers
Interior linemen (3):
- Jalen Carter, Philadelphia Eagles*
- Dexter Lawrence, New York Giants*
- Vita Vea, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Outside linebacker (3):
- Jonathan Greenard, Minnesota Vikings*
- Andrew Van Ginkel, Minnesota Vikings*
- Jared Verse, Los Angeles Rams
Inside/middle linebacker (2):
- Fred Warner, San Francisco 49ers*
- Zack Baun, Philadelphia Eagles
Cornerback (4):
- Jaylen Johnson, Chicago Bears*
- Byron Murphy, Minnesota Vikings*
- Jaycee Horn, Carolina Panthers
- Devon Witherspoon, Seattle Seahawks
Free safety (1):
- Xavier McKinney, Green Bay Packers*
Strong safety (2):
- Budda Baker, Arizona Cardinals*
- Brian Branch, Detroit Lions
Special teams
Long snapper (1):
- Andrew DePaola, Minnesota Vikings*
Punter (1):
- Jack Fox, Detroit Lions*
Placekicker (1):
- Brandon Aubrey, Dallas Cowboys*
Return specialist (1):
- KaVontae Turpin, Dallas Cowboys*
Special teamer (1):
- KhaDarel Hodge, Atlanta Falcons*
2025 AFC Pro Bowl Games roster
OFFENSE
Quarterback (3):
- Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills*
- Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals
- Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens
Running back (3):
- Derrick Henry, Baltimore Ravens*
- Joe Mixon, Houston Texans
- Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts
Fullback (1):
- Patrick Ricard, Baltimore Ravens*
Wide receiver (4):
- Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals*
- Jerry Jeudy, Cleveland Browns*
- Nico Collins, Houston Texans
- Zay Flowers, Baltimore Ravens
Tight end (2):
- Brock Bowers, Las Vegas Raiders*
- Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs
Offensive tackle (3):
- Dion Dawkins, Buffalo Bills*
- Laremy Tunsil, Houston Texans*
- Rashawn Slater, Los Angeles Chargers
Offensive guard (3):
- Quenton Nelson, Indianapolis Colts*
- Joe Thuney, Kansas City Chiefs*
- Trey Smith, Kansas City Chiefs
Center (2):
- Creed Humphrey, Kansas City Chiefs*
- Tyler Linderbaum, Baltimore Ravens
DEFENSE
Defensive end (3):
- Myles Garrett, Cleveland Browns*
- Trey Hendrickson, Cincinnati Bengals*
- Maxx Crosby, Las Vegas Raiders
Interior linemen (3):
- Cameron Heyward, Pittsburgh Steelers*
- Chris Jones, Kansas City Chiefs*
- Nnamdi Madubuike, Baltimore Ravens
Outside linebacker (3):
- Nik Bonitto, Denver Broncos*
- T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh Steelers*
- Khalil Mack, Los Angeles Chargers
Inside/middle linebacker (2):
- Roquan Smith, Baltimore Ravens*
- Zaire Franklin, Indianapolis Colts
Cornerback (4):
- Derek Stingley Jr., Houston Texans*
- Patrick Surtain II, Denver Broncos*
- Marlon Humphrey, Baltimore Ravens
- Denzel Ward, Cleveland Browns
Free safety (1):
- Minkah Fitzpatrick, Pittsburgh Steelers*
Strong safety (2):
- Kyle Hamilton, Baltimore Ravens*
- Derwin James, Los Angeles Chargers
Special teams
*Denotes starter
Long snapper (1):
- Ross Matiscik, Jacksonville Jaguars*
Punter (1):
- Logan Cooke, Jacksonville Jaguars*
Placekicker (1):
- Chris Boswell, Pittsburgh Steelers*
Return specialist (1):
- Marvin Mims Jr., Denver Broncos*
Special teamer (1):
