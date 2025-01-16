Everything to know about the 2025 Senior Bowl: Date, location, rosters and more

With the NFL and NCAA seasons winding down, the next wave of stars are ready to enter the league.

The 2025 NFL Draft is scheduled for April, but now is the time for prospects to start impressing potential suitors.

That process kicks off with the Reese's Senior Bowl, which is held each year for players hoping to join the NFL after college. Soon after, players will go through the NFL Combine, individual interviews and pro days on their journey to the league.

When and where is the Senior Bowl this year? And who is playing and coaching? Here's everything you need to know about the 2025 Senior Bowl:

What is the Senior Bowl?

The Senior Bowl is a college football all-star game featuring the best graduating prospects who are entering the draft. While the game is the showcase event, players also partake in a week of practice with NFL coaches.

Players are split into two teams, American and National, before facing off in a game.

When is the Senior Bowl 2025?

The 2025 Senior Bowl will be played on Saturday, Feb. 1, at 1:30 p.m. ET.

Where is the Senior Bowl 2025?

The 2025 Senior Bowl will be held at Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile, Alabama, the same city where it has been played since 1951.

The inaugural Senior Bowl was held in Jacksonville, Florida, in 1950 before moving to Mobile the following year. The game was played at Ladd-Peebles Stadium from 1951 to 2020 but moved to Hancock Whitney Stadium in 2021.

How to watch the Senior Bowl 2025

The 2025 Senior Bowl will air live on NFL Network and stream on NFL+.

2025 Senior Bowl rosters

Here's a positional look at all the players who have accepted invites to play in the 2025 Senior Bowl:

Quarterbacks

Jaxson Dart, Ole Miss

Dillon Gabriel, Oregon

Will Howard, Ohio State

Riley Leonard, Notre Dame

Jalen Milroe, Alabama

Tyler Shough, Louisville

Running backs

LeQuint Allen, Syracuse

Donovan Edwards, Michigan

Trevor Etienne, Georgia

Ollie Gordon II, Oklahoma State

RJ Harvey, Central Florida

Jarquez Hunter, Auburn

Woody Marks, USC

Damien Martinez, Miami

Kalel Mullings, Michigan

Devin Neal, Kansas

Cameron Skattebo, Arizona State

Brashard Smith, SMU

Bhayshul Tuten, Virginia Tech

Marcus Yarns, Delaware

Wide receivers

Elic Ayomanor, Stanford

Jack Bech, TCU

Pat Bryant, Illinois

Chimere Dike, Florida

Da'Quan Felton, Virginia Tech

Tai Felton, Maryland

Jayden Higgins, Iowa State

Tez Johnson, Oregon

Kyren Lacy, LSU

Jaylin Lane, Virginia Tech

Bru McCoy, Tennessee

Jaylin Noel, Iowa State

Xavier Restrepo, Miami

Jalen Royals, Utah State

Arian Smith, Georgia

Kyle Williams, Washington State

Savion Williams, TCU

Tight ends

Elijah Arroyo, Miami

Gavin Bartholomew, Pittsburgh

Jake Briningstool, Clemson

CJ Dippre, Alabama

Harold Fannin Jr., Bowling Green

Terrance Ferguson, Oregon

Jackson Hawes, Georgia Tech

Gunnar Helm, Texas

Moliki Matavao, UCLA

Mason Taylor, LSU

Offensive linemen

Anthony Belton, NC State

Logan Brown, Kansas

Josh Conerly Jr., Oregon

Ajani Cornelius, Oregon

JC Davis, Illinois

Garrett Dellinger, LSU

Aireontae Ersery, Minnesota

Miles Frazier, LSU

Charles Grant, William & Mary

Emery Jones, LSU

Chase Lundt, UConn

Marcus Mbow, Purdue

Seth McLaughlin, Ohio State

Armand Membou, Missouri

Wyatt Milum, West Virginia

Jonah Monheim, USC

Jack Nelson, Wisconsin

Tate Ratledge, Georgia

Jalen Rivers, Miami

Caleb Rogers, Texas Tech

Jonah Savaiinaea, Arizona

Jackson Slater, Sacramento State

Ozzy Trapilo, Boston College

Jalen Travis, Iowa State

Carson Vinson, Alabama A&M

Jared Wilson, Georgia

Grey Zabel, North Dakota State

Defensive linemen

Darius Alexander, Toledo

Yahya Black, Iowa

Vernon Broughton, Texas

Jordan Burch, Oregon

Jamaree Caldwell, Oregon

Alfred Collins, Texas

Donovan Ezeiruaku, Boston College

Joshua Farmer, Florida State

Mike Green, Marshall

Ty Hamilton, Ohio State

Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins, Georgia

Jared Ivey, Ole Miss

Cam Jackson, Florida

Landon Jackson, Arkansas

Sai'vion Jones, LSU

Jah Joyner, Minnesota

Kyle Kennard, South Carolina

Walter Nolen, Ole Miss

Omarr Norman-Lott, Tennessee

Aeneas Peebles, Virginia Tech

Ty Robinson, Nebraska

TJ Sanders, South Carolina

Nic Scourton, Texas A&M

Josaiah Stewart, Michigan

Shemar Stewart, Texas A&M

Shemar Turner, Texas A&M

Princely Umanmielen, Ole Miss

Deone Walker, Kentucky

Linebackers

Eugene Asante, Auburn

Jeffrey Bassa, Oregon

Shemar James, Florida

Demetrius Knight Jr., South Carolina

Cody Lindenberg, Minnesota

Nick Martin, Oklahoma State

Jalen McLeod, Auburn

Smael Mondon Jr., Georgia

Oluwafemi Oladejo, UCLA

Collin Oliver, Oklahoma State

Tyreem Powell, Rutgers

Karene Reid, Utah

Carson Schwesinger, UCLA

David Walker, Central Arkansas

Defensive backs

BJ Adams, Central Florida

Trey Amos, Ole Miss

Billy Bowman Jr., Oklahoma

Sebastian Castro, Iowa

Maxwell Hairston, Kentucky

Tommi Hill, Nebraska

Maxen Hook, Toledo

Bilhal Kone, Western Michigan

Rayuan Lane III, Navy

Mac McWilliams, Central Florida

Malachi Moore, Alabama

Andrew Mukuba, Texas

Jackob Parrish, Kansas State

Darien Porter, Iowa State

Caleb Ransaw, Tulane

Lathan Ransom, Ohio State

Quincy Riley, Louisville

Jonas Sanker, Virginia

Jaylin Smith, USC

Upton Stout, Western Kentucky

Dorian Strong, Virginia Tech

Azareye'h Thomas, Florida State

Dante Trader Jr., Maryland

Xavier Watts, Notre Dame

Nohl Williams, California

Hunter Wohler, Wisconsin

Specialists

Austin Brinkman, West Virginia (LS)

James Burnip, Alabama (P)

Jeremy Crawshaw, Florida (P)

Caden Davis, Ole Miss (K)

Ryan Fitzgerald, Florida State (K)

William Wagner, Michigan (LS)

Who are the coaches for the Senior Bowl 2025?

Cleveland Browns special teams coordinator Bubba Ventrone (American) and New York Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka (National) will serve as head coaches for the 2025 Senior Bowl.

Here's how the rest of the coaching staffs will look:

American Offensive coordinator: Giants running backs coach Joel Thomas Defensive coordinator: Colts senior assistant DL coach Matt Raich Special teams coordinator: 49ers special teams quality control coach August Mangin

National Offensive coordinator: Packers passing game coordinator Jason Vrable Defensive coordinator: Browns DL coach Jacques Cesaire Special teams coordinator: Titans coaching assistant Perry Carter.



