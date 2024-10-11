Winners, losers as 49ers avoid collapse vs. Seahawks in 36-24 win

The San Francisco 49ers have blown two double-digit leads in the last three weeks in losses. There was a period in the second half when it could've transpired again.

San Francisco controlled the game with a 16-3 halftime lead before making it 23-3 in the third. However, special teams errors and momentum saw Seattle storm back to make it 23-17 in the second half.

In the end, Brock Purdy and Co. showed resilience as the 49ers earned a crucial 36-24 road win at the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday Night Football.

Let's analyze the game further with winners and losers:

WINNER: Brock Purdy, 49ers

Sometimes a game can just boil down to how the quarterbacks performed in the big moments. That factor favored Purdy, who posted solid numbers whereas opponent Geno Smith exhibited his turnover flaws.

Purdy completed 18 of 28 passes for 255 yards, three touchdowns, no picks and no sacks, once again showing his improved ability to extend plays with his legs. It was the opposite for Smith, who was inefficient and turned the ball over twice.

Purdy also had to do so with more injury woes, as Jordan Mason left early after a strong start while Deebo Samuel and George Kittle battled with injuries, too. His key play was a 76-yard catch-and-run touchdown to Samuel early in the second quarter.

DEEBO SAMUEL BREAKS AWAY FOR THE 76-YARD TD.#SFvsSEA on Prime Video

Also streaming on #NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/NnDR0UqBlv — NFL (@NFL) October 11, 2024

LOSER: Geno Smith, Seahawks

As aforementioned, whereas Purdy played a clean game and once again proved how he can help keep the 49ers afloat, Smith revealed how he holds Seattle back.

Smith completed 30 of 52 passes for just 312 yards, one touchdown and two picks, both coming at inopportune times. His first came on Seattle's first drive when it marched near the red zone, but rookie safety Malik Mustapha picked it off at the one-yard line.

Malik Mustapha intercepts the overthrow!#SFvsSEA on Prime Video

Also streaming on #NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/rdGA4XQXgM — NFL (@NFL) October 11, 2024

The second came midway through the fourth when Seattle generated momentum and looked prime for a comeback. But rookie cornerback Renardo Green, seeing increased minutes after Charvarius Ward was ruled inactive, jumped the route to cool things down.

Renardo Green jumps the route for the PICK.#SFvsSEA on Prime Video

Also streaming on #NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/nnOk1vN8Q8 — NFL (@NFL) October 11, 2024

Seattle enjoyed a 3-0 start, though it came against relatively weaker opposition. Since then, it has lost to two NFC contenders (Detroit Lions, 49ers) while also being stunned at home to the New York Giants amid a three-game skid.

Smith just has to be better with the money he's earning, but not much suggests a major change is pending.

WINNER: Resilience

San Francisco would've been 5-1 at this point had it not blown double-digit leads late at the Los Angeles Rams and at home to the Arizona Cardinals.

And after the Seahawks started coming back into the game, San Francisco could've feared the worst and allowed a collapse to occur again. But Green's aforementioned pick helped turn the tide, with Purdy's three touchdowns coming up big in the end.

San Francisco still has a long way to go to prove it is true contenders after a flimsy start, especially with the Kansas City Chiefs visiting next in Week 7 for a Super Bowl rematch. But the 49ers are indicating in flashes they can turn up the heat like they've done before, which could bode well down the line if injuries slow down.

LOSER: An easy missed call?

Perhaps the game could've been ended earlier by San Francisco had a turnover challenge been converted.

On a punt return, Seattle corner Dee Williams appeared to have just touched the ball with a finger. It was recovered by the 49ers, but the referees ultimately ruled it Seattle ball with no muffed punt.

"We've seen two different angles where it's pretty clear it hits the finger of the receiving team player and then there's a clear recovery...I believe this should have been reversed to San Francisco's football."



Terry McAuley disagreed with this call being upheld. pic.twitter.com/j56E25TAZN — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) October 11, 2024

Camera angles appear to show Williams' finger -- specifically, thumb -- move when the ball is in his hands' vicinity. Terry McAuley on the Amazon Prime broadcast said the NFL replay command center did not have the same angles as shown on screen.

While the 49ers in the end will be happy with the result, things may have been completely different with a loss.

WINNER: Backup kickers

Following Jake Moody's ankle sprain last time out, the 49ers had to call in backup kickers to workout for the team a few days before they traveled to Seattle.

They chose 28-year-old Matthew Wright, who had a 40-for-47 record on kicks entering this game. While Moody, a second-year third-round pick, has delivered mixed results for where he was drafted, Wright displayed confidence with a perfect night in a tough environment.

Wright connected on all three field goals -- with a long of 41 -- and all three extra points. However, similar to Moody, Wright appeared to suffer an injury late in the game defending a kickoff attempt. He'll at least have a longer week to rest before the Chiefs enter the Bay Area if it's not a long-term injury.

