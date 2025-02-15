A couple Eagles fined for celebrations in Super Bowl LIX

Both Milton Williams and Jalyx Hunt were fined for celebrations during the Eagles’ 40-22 win over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX.

The Eagles’ rookie third-round pick, Hunt, was fined $5,690 for unsportsmanlike conduct for a violent gesture (bow and arrow celebration) during the second quarter.

Hunt pulled off this celebration after splitting a sack with Josh Sweat on Patrick Mahomes at the 7:58 mark of the second quarter. Hunt was not flagged on the play.

Williams was fined $14,069 for unsportsmanlike conduct for using a prop. Williams dunked the football over the crossbar after his fourth-quarter strip sack on Mahomes. He was flagged during the game.

The Eagles sacked Mahomes six times in the win. It was the first time Mahomes has been sacked six times in his NFL career.

It’s also worth noting that Eagles DT Jalen Carter was not fined for unnecessary roughness for hitting Mahomes in the helmet in the fourth quarter.

The Chiefs were not fined from the game.

