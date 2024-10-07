How to watch Bengals vs. Giants on Sunday Night Football in Week 6

Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals are headed to the Big Apple for a Sunday Night Football matchup against the New York Giants in Week 6.

The Bengals fell to 1-4 after a devastating overtime loss in Week 5 against the Baltimore Ravens. Burrow had five touchdown passes, but a late interception set up a game-tying field goal to force extra time. Cincinnati got the ball after a fumble, but missed the game-winning field goal after a bad snap and then the Ravens got into range on the very next play.

On the other side, the Giants are fresh off a surprising win against the Seahawks in Seattle. With star rookie Malik Nabers and starting running back Devin Singletary, the Giants had 420 yards of offense and sealed the 29-20 win with a blocked kick in the final minute. New York is now 2-3, and could continue to rise if Nabers gets healthy.

Which team will come out on top under the Sunday night lights? Here's everything to know about the game on NBC and Peacock.

When is the Bengals vs. Giants Sunday Night Football game?

The Bengals and Giants will square off on Sunday Night Football on Sunday, Oct. 13, at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

What time is the Bengals vs. Giants Sunday Night Football game?

Kickoff for Bengals-Giants is set for 8:20 p.m. ET.

How to watch the Bengals vs. Giants Sunday Night Football game

Bengals-Giants will air on NBC. Mike Tirico (play-by-play), Cris Collinsworth (analyst) and Melissa Stark (sideline) will be on the call for the game and for Sunday Night Football throughout the 2024 season.

Pregame coverage on NBC and Peacock starts at 7 p.m. ET with "Football Night in America," as Maria Taylor, Jason Garrett, Chris Simms, Tony Dungy, Rodney Harrison, Mike Florio, Devin McCourty, Matthew Berry and Jac Collinsworth get you ready for the game.

How to live stream the Bengals vs. Giants Sunday Night Football game

Live stream: Peacock, NBC.com

Mobile app: Peacock mobile app on Apple/Android, NBC mobile app

