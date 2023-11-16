Bengals believe QB Joe Burrow suffered sprained wrist vs. Ravens

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) on the sideline during the second quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium.

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is believed to have suffered a sprained wrist.

After Thursday night's 34-20 loss to the Ravens, Bengals head coach Zac Taylor told reporters that the team thinks Burrow sprained his right wrist after falling on it against Baltimore.

In the second quarter at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Burrow was taken down by Ravens linebacker Jadeveon Clowney following a pass attempt. On the next play, Burrow threw a four-yard touchdown pass to running back Joe Mixon but he appeared to be in pain after releasing the ball.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Following a trip to the medical tent, Burrow tried to throw passes on the sideline but was unable to grip the ball.

Joe Burrow is questionable to return to tonight’s game with a right wrist injury.



pic.twitter.com/YTAakhENPU — The Sporting News (@sportingnews) November 17, 2023

He then went to the locker room as backup Jake Browning took over at quarterback for the remainder of the half.

The Bengals initially listed Burrow as questionable to return before ruling him out after the halftime break.

QB Joe Burrow has been declared out. https://t.co/9gU5nZ5MqG — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) November 17, 2023

The injury came one day after Burrow appeared to be wearing some sort of brace or protective sleeve on his right wrist when the Bengals arrived in Baltimore. The Bengals posted and then deleted a video on social media Wednesday that appeared to show Burrow wearing the equipment.

Burrow was not listed on the injury report leading up to the AFC North showdown.