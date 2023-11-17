Bengals QB Joe Burrow to miss rest of 2023 season with wrist injury

The Cincinnati Bengals will be without their star quarterback for the rest of the season.

Head coach Zac Taylor announced on Friday that Joe Burrow suffered a season-ending torn ligament in his throwing wrist.

Joe Burrow is out for the remainder of the season. — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) November 17, 2023

Burrow started Thursday’s game against the Baltimore Ravens, though his injury status was questioned during the week. The Bengals posted a video to social media on Wednesday showing Burrow in what appeared to be a soft cast on his right wrist. The video was later deleted and Burrow was never added to the injury report. On Friday, Burrow said he was wearing a compression sleeve, not a brace, in that moment.

Burrow exited Thursday’s primetime matchup in the second quarter after throwing a touchdown pass to running back Joe Mixon. He was hit by Ravens pass rusher Jadeveon Clowney the play before and grimaced after making the touchdown completion. He was then seen struggling to throw a ball on the sidelines and he did not return to the field.

The NFL is investigating the Bengals’ reporting of Burrow’s injury, telling ProFootballTalk that it will “review the matter with the club.”

Burrow’s season got off to a slow start after he suffered a calf injury early in training camp. He started each of the Bengals’ first 10 games, but the team began the year 1-3 as Burrow averaged just 182 passing yards per game.

The fourth-year pro started looking like his vintage self starting in Week 5 against the Arizona Cardinals. The team won four straight games and got back into the mix atop the AFC North before losing to the Houston Texans in Week 10 and the Ravens on Thursday.

Burrow, 26, signed a five-year, $275 million contract in September, giving him the richest average annual value of any player in NFL history.

The 5-5 Bengals will now turn to backup quarterback Jake Browning. The rookie out of Washington is 8-for-15 passing this season for 68 yards and a touchdown.

Cincinnati’s next game is Sunday, Nov. 26, against the Pittsburgh Steelers.