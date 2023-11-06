Trending
NFL

Bills' Damar Hamlin reflects on Bengals logo after Sunday Night Football game

Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest on the Paycor Stadium field earlier this year

By Sanjesh Singh

Share
NBC Universal, Inc.

For the first time since Jan. 2, 2023, Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin returned to the scene that nearly cost him his life.

In the Bills' game versus the Cincinnati Bengals that day, Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest in action on the Paycor Stadium field.

The game would be cancelled, and Hamlin remarkably recovered over the following months to make his way back in the big leagues for the 2023 season.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

After the Bills-Bengals Sunday Night Football game in Week 9, Hamlin stayed around the Cincinnati logo near midfield for about 15 minutes (h/t Olivia Ray) in an emotional scene for the 25-year-old.

Hamlin quoted the post, saying: "Tonight was everything for me.. y’all don’t know the half of it. Trust me."

NFL

NFL 1 hour ago

Who is playing in NFL's Week 10? Here is the full schedule

NFL 2 hours ago

Schrock's NFL Power Rankings: Eagles, Ravens stay dominant while Dolphins, Seahawks plunge

Hamlin did not play in the contest though, as he was among the Bills' inactives. He's been on the inactives list in eight of Buffalo's nine games this season.

The Bills fell to 5-4 on the season after losing 24-18 to Joe Burrow and the roaring Bengals, who have won four in a row after a feeble 1-3 start.

This article tagged under:

NFL
Share
NBC 10 Philadelphia Telemundo 62 NBC Sports
Contact Us