Bills-Steelers playoff game postponed to Monday due to weather conditions

A view of Highmark Stadium covered in snow prior to an NFL football game in 2022.

The Buffalo Bills' home playoff game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Highmark Stadium has been postponed due to dangerous weather conditions.

The game, originally scheduled for Sunday at 1 p.m. ET, is now set to be played on Monday at 4:30 p.m. ET.

"Due to public safety concerns in light of the ongoing weather emergency in western New York, Sunday's Steelers-Bills game has been rescheduled to Monday at 4:30 p.m. ET and will be televised by CBS," the Bills posted on X.

"The decision to move the game to Monday was made in consultation with New York Governor Kathy Hochul in the best interest of public safety, and with the Buffalo Bills and the Pittsburgh Steelers, as the region prepares for the storm."

According to the National Weather Service, 6 to 10 inches of snow is possible in the Orchard Park area on Saturday night, with winds over 30 miles per hour and gusts as high as 60 mph that could create blizzard-like conditions. Snow, and a chance of snow showers, is likely to continue through Sunday morning.

White-out conditions are expected in parts of Western New York throughout the weekend, leading to a travel ban in some areas.

Monday's forecast shows possible snow showers in the morning before giving way to cloudy skies.

The Bills had been seeking snow shovelers to help clear Highmark Stadium beginning on Saturday night for $20 per hour. No word yet from the team on if that offer still stands.

Hochul first announced the game's postponement Saturday on social media.

"I’ve been in communication with @NFL commissioner Roger Goodell regarding the dangerous conditions in Buffalo this weekend. In consultation with our emergency response teams, @BuffaloBills leadership, and the NFL, the Bills game will be postponed to 4:30 pm Monday," Hochul wrote on X.

Saturday night's game between the Miami Dolphins and Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium is still on as scheduled despite frigid temperatures in the area. Fans have been advised by the Chiefs to "wear loose fitting layers and cover all exposed skin." Warming stations will also be available in the stadium.

Monday will now feature a Martin Luther King Jr. Day doubleheader with the Bills-Steelers game followed by the Philadelphia Eagles against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.