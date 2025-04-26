Who's in the Browns' QB room? Shedeur Sanders is Cleveland's fifth

It took until an unprecedented third day, but Shedeur Sanders finally has an NFL team.

The Cleveland Browns took Sanders with the No. 144 overall pick in the fifth round of the draft, ending the long wait for one of this class' premier names.

Sanders was touted as a potential top 10 pick with a ceiling of top five, but didn't end up going off the board until Day 3.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Instead, Cam Ward (Tennessee Titans), Jaxson Dart (New York Giants), Tyler Shough (New Orleans Saints), Jalen Milroe (Seattle Seahawks) and Dillon Gabriel (Browns) all went before the Colorado star.

So, who will Sanders have to compete with to possibly be QB1? Here's what to know:

When was Shedeur Sanders drafted?

Sanders was taken with the No. 144 overall pick in the fifth round by the Browns.

Who is the Cleveland Browns' starting quarterback?

Immediately after the draft, Deshaun Watson stands as Cleveland's QB1 but is recovering from Achilles' woes suffered in 2024. Joe Flacco returned to the team in a potential bid to start after leading the Browns to a playoff run in 2023.

Who is in the Browns' QB room?

Following Sanders' selection, the Browns have five quarterbacks on the roster. As aforementioned, Watson and Flacco are the veterans.

Cleveland in March acquired former first-rounder Kenny Pickett from the Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson and a 2025 fifth-round pick via Detroit.

Then in the draft, Cleveland took Oregon's Dillon Gabriel in the third round at No. 94 before adding Sanders in the fifth round at No. 144.

Colorado QB and 2025 NFL Draft prospect Shedeur Sanders has embraced guidance from NFL veterans, shut out the noise and is ready for his NFL moment.