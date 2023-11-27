Can 49ers-Eagles live up to ‘game of the year' hype?

Much like NFL MVP, the battle for the NFL’s “game of the year” has yet to find a standout contender.

Sure, there have been thrillers. In Week 12, the Philadelphia Eagles came back to beat the Buffalo Bills in overtime and the Houston Texans were a doink away from sending their divisional matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars beyond 60 minutes.

Still, many highly anticipated bouts have fallen flat. Whether it was a blowout, injuries or generally below-average play from the two teams involved, the most exciting matchups on paper haven’t necessarily translated on the field.

Another “game of the year” contender is on the docket for Week 13 with the Eagles hosting the San Francisco 49ers in a rematch of last season’s NFC Championship Game. Quarterback injuries for the 49ers took the air out of that playoff showdown and the Eagles wound up punching their ticket to Super Bowl LVII. Both sides appear eager for Sunday’s matchup, but can the game itself break the NFL’s trend of letdowns?

Here’s a look back at some of the top games from the 2023 schedule versus what actually transpired:

Week 5: Dallas Cowboys vs. San Francisco 49ers

After facing – and falling to – the 49ers in each of the last two postseasons, the Dallas Cowboys went to the Bay Area looking for some revenge on Sunday Night Football. They found none and were instead on the wrong end of a 42-10 beatdown as Brock Purdy threw four touchdown passes.

Week 7: Miami Dolphins vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Sunday Night Football scored another must-watch matchup when the 5-1 Miami Dolphins went to Philadelphia to face the 5-1 Eagles in their kelly green jerseys. Star wide receivers on both sides showed up with Tyreek Hill and A.J. Brown finding the end zone, but the Dolphins’ high-octane offense fizzled under the bright lights as the Eagles came away with a 31-17 win.

Week 9: Miami Dolphins vs. Kansas City Chiefs

German fans filled Frankfurt Stadium in Week 9 expecting a shootout between Hill’s Dolphins and his former team, the reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs. Instead, they saw the Chiefs build a 21-0 lead and fail to score in the second half. The Dolphins got two touchdowns in the third quarter, but a mishandled snap from Tua Tagovailoa late in the fourth sealed the Chiefs’ 21-14 win.

Week 9: Dallas Cowboys vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Hours after the Chiefs beat the Dolphins, the Cowboys and Eagles squared off in a contest that probably stands as the “game of the year” right now, at least among teams with realistic playoff hopes.

Dallas took a 17-14 lead into the half before surrendering consecutive touchdowns in the third quarter. A Jalen Tolbert touchdown brought the deficit to 28-23 and the Cowboys had first-and-10 at the 11-yard line with 27 seconds left. However, Dak Prescott and the offense went backwards as the Eagles held on for the win.

Week 11: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Baltimore Ravens

One of the most intriguing Thursday Night Football games of the year ended with losses – even for the team that won.

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow and Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews suffered season-ending injuries, and Ravens QB Lamar Jackson also had an injury scare. The Ravens ultimately won 34-20 to maintain control in the AFC North, while the Bengals’ season effectively ended.

Week 11: Philadelphia Eagles vs. Kansas City Chiefs

What’s (supposed to be) better than a conference championship game rematch? How about a Super Bowl rematch?

The Eagles and Chiefs met in Kansas City for one of the top-billed Monday Night Football games in recent memory. The Eagles made a strong second-half comeback, rebounding from a 10-point halftime deficit to win 21-17. However, the most important play of the game was a brutal drop from Chiefs wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling that could have been a go-ahead touchdown in the final minutes.

Most intriguing matchups left in 2023 NFL season

Beyond 49ers-Eagles, here are some of the top matchups left on the 2023 schedule: