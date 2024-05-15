Chargers roast Chiefs' Harrison Butker in schedule release video

The Los Angeles Chargers continue to make waves on the internet.

Following Wednesday's schedule release, NFL teams took to social media to post various promotional videos about their respective opponents.

Los Angeles decided to do a version mimicking Electronic Arts' "The Sims," which went viral on X, formerly known as Twitter.

should we REALLY make our schedule release video in the sims?



yes yes yesyes

yesyes yes yes yes

yes yes yes yes yes

yes yesyes yes yes

yes yesye yes yes

yes yes yesyes pic.twitter.com/MXzfAPyhe8 — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) May 16, 2024

While the entire three-minute video was filled with "if you know, you know" references, one such section caught the eye.

During the end credits, the video showed Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker cooking and cleaning.

They put Harrison Butker in he kitchen cooking & cleaning 💀💀💀 https://t.co/hab8sgKA3g pic.twitter.com/l7Zxm3q6In — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) May 16, 2024

Butker, a three-time Super Bowl champion, drew headlines this week for making several controversial comments during a commencement speech at Benedictine College in Kansas.

Among the things Butker said, the 28-year-old addressed women in the audience, saying their "most important title" should be "homemaker."

The Chiefs at the time declined to comment on Butker's remarks, while the NFL on Wednesday addressed it in a statement to People.

"Harrison Butker gave a speech in his personal capacity," the NFL's senior vice president and chief diversity and inclusion officer Jonathan Beane said in the statement. "His views are not those of the NFL as an organization. The NFL is steadfast in our commitment to inclusion, which only makes our league stronger."

The Chiefs and Chargers will first meet in Week 4 in Los Angeles on Sunday, Sept. 29.