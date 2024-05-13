Chiefs hosting Ravens to kick off 2024 NFL season on NBC and Peacock

The 2024 NFL season will begin with a rematch of last season's AFC Championship Game.

The Kansas City Chiefs will host the Baltimore Ravens at Arrowhead Stadium on Thursday, Sept. 5, to kick off the new season. The matchup will air on NBC and Peacock.

Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and the Chiefs enter 2024 as the two-time defending Super Bowl champions. Their road to a thrilling Super Bowl LVIII victory included an AFC title game win in Baltimore, as they beat the Ravens 17-10 in January.

This will mark the Chiefs' third time hosting the annual NFL Kickoff Game in the last five years. They beat the Houston Texans in 2020 following their Super Bowl LIV triumph and fell to the Detroit Lions to open the 2023 season after their Super Bowl LVII win.

The Chiefs will look to make history this season. While they are the ninth team in league history to successfully defend a Super Bowl title, no NFL team has ever three-peated.

Select matchups for the 2024 season will be revealed this week ahead of the official NFL schedule release at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday.