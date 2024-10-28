How to watch Colts vs. Vikings on Sunday Night Football in Week 9

The Indianapolis Colts and Minnesota Vikings are set to clash in the first Sunday Night Football flex of the 2024 NFL season.

The schedule originally had the Jacksonville Jaguars and Philadelphia Eagles in the primetime slot for Week 9. However, following Week 7, the league opted to move the Colts-Vikings matchup from Sunday afternoon to SNF.

Both teams are in need of a win following some disappointing Week 8 results. After starting the year 5-0, the Vikings dropped their second straight game by losing to the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday Night Football. The Colts, on the other hand, lost a close divisional contest against the Houston Texans.

Which team will prevail on Sunday Night Football? Here's everything to know about the game on NBC and Peacock.

When is the Colts vs. Vikings Sunday Night Football game?

The Colts and Vikings will square off on Sunday Night Football on Sunday, Nov. 3, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

What time is the Colts vs. Vikings Sunday Night Football game?

Kickoff for Colts-Vikings is set for 8:20 p.m. ET.

How to watch the Colts vs. Vikings Sunday Night Football game

Colts-Vikings will air on NBC. Mike Tirico (play-by-play), Cris Collinsworth (analyst) and Melissa Stark (sideline) will be on the call for the game and for Sunday Night Football throughout the 2024 season.

Pregame coverage on NBC and Peacock starts at 7 p.m. ET with "Football Night in America," as Maria Taylor, Jason Garrett, Chris Simms, Tony Dungy, Rodney Harrison, Mike Florio, Devin McCourty, Matthew Berry and Jac Collinsworth get you ready for the game.

How to live stream the Colts vs. Vikings Sunday Night Football game

Live stream: Peacock, NBC.com

Mobile app: Peacock mobile app on Apple/Android, NBC mobile app