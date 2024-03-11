Cowboys QB Dak Prescott files lawsuit against woman who accused him of sexual assault

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has filed a civil lawsuit against a Fort Worth woman who he said made a false sexual assault allegation toward him in an attempt to extort $100 million.

Prescott's legal team filed the lawsuit Monday afternoon in Collin County. His attorney, Levi G. McCathern of Dallas, said the quarterback was the target of an extortion plot, and he denies a sexual assault happened.

“Mr. Prescott — a new father to a baby girl — has great empathy for survivors of sexual assault,” McCathern said in a released statement.

“He fervently believes that all perpetrators of such crimes should be punished to the fullest extent of the law. To be clear, Mr. Prescott has never engaged in any nonconsensual, sexual conduct with anyone.”

McCathern said the accuser and her legal team threatened to go public with a fabricated story of sexual assault from nearly a decade ago and demanded that Prescott immediately pay $100 million in exchange for the accuser not pressing false charges with the police.

“Mr. Prescott has reported Defendants’ criminal actions to the appropriate authorities and will continue to cooperate fully in their investigation,” said McCathern.

The NFL star is asking the court for $1 million in relief and will donate any and all recovery obtained from the lawsuit to the Joyful Heart Foundation, an organization that supports survivors of sexual assault, his attorney added.

The defendant's attorney, Bethel Zehaie, told NBC 5 Monday that the sexual assault happened in 2017 outside of XTC Cabaret in Dallas. She said the defendant did not work at the club and did not file a police report back then.

Zehaie later released a statement Monday night regarding the lawsuit.

"Dak is a liar and a rapist. In our initial conversations with his lawyer, Levi, he adamantly denied knowing our client. In our next conversation just a week or so later, not only did he confirm knowing Ms. Shores, but also confirmed that he was with her the same night she was sexually assaulted. Not one time prior to this lawsuit being filed did he deny this incident. We stand by the truth. Dak and his lawyers are trying to be bullies and play hardball and victim blame. We are not afraid of the truth. Victoria has had to attend therapy and endure trauma because of the sexual assault. This young lady was in absolute tears in my office. Dak needs to be held accountable for his behavior. We are not afraid of him or his legal team."

According to Prescott's lawsuit, the defendant's legal team sent a letter on Jan. 16, which included details about an incident that happened in Plano on or around Feb. 2, 2017, following the quarterback's rookie season.

In the letter, the woman's attorney stated that their client and Prescott previously met at her job and exchanged contact information. Prescott allegedly invited the woman out after talking on Snapchat and met her at an undisclosed location in Plano with "two members of his entourage" and "a couple of female friends."

The letter further stated that the group allegedly entered a black SUV, and Prescott told the woman to join him in the back row of the vehicle. At some point during the ride, the Cowboys quarterback showed his genitals to the woman, the letter alleged.

The woman did not want to engage in sexual intercourse and made sure to verbalize her wishes, according to the letter. It alleged that once they arrived at their destination, which was redacted in the letter, Prescott and the woman were left alone after he signaled one of his entourage members to give them privacy.

The letter then stated that Prescott used physical force and sexually assaulted the woman. It also claimed the woman had to attend therapy, and the incident affected her relationship with her fiancé.

“She has suffered mental anguish that is unimaginable dealing with the trauma of being a sexual assault of victim [sic],” the letter stated. “Despite the tragic events, she is willing to forego pursuing criminal charges, along with disclosing this information to the public, in exchange for compensating her for the mental anguish she has suffered.”

The letter went on to say that the woman seeks compensation in exchange for not going public or pursuing criminal charges in connection with a 2017 sexual encounter.

“…damages are valued at the sum of $100,000,000.00. You have until February 16, 2024, to respond to this demand letter," the letter stated.

On Monday, the woman's legal team told NBC 5 that she would be filing her own criminal complaint. Dallas Cowboys officials have not commented on the lawsuit.