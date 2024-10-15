Reunited with Rodgers: Raiders reportedly trading Davante Adams to Jets

Davante Adams is leaving Las Vegas and teaming up with an old friend once again.

The Raiders reportedly have agreed to trade the three-time All-Pro wide receiver to the New York Jets, reuniting him with quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

The Jets are sending a conditional third-round pick to the Raiders to complete the deal, NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reported. The pick reportedly could become a second-round pick based on performance.

Rapoport reported that Adams was in the building and taking a physical with the Jets Wednesday morning.

Adams arrived in Las Vegas in 2022 after spending his first eight NFL seasons with Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers. He made the Pro Bowl in his first year with the Raiders and had his fifth career 100-catch, 1,000-yard season in 2023.

The 31-year-old wideout has 18 receptions for 209 yards and a touchdown so far in 2024. He missed the team's last three games with a hamstring injury.

Following the Week 4 victory, reports came out that Adams "preferred" to be traded out of Las Vegas. He told FanDuel's Kay Adams on Oct. 1 that he had not heard from Antonio Pierce after the Raiders head coach appeared to like a social media post suggesting the team trade him.

The Jets and Saints were high on Adams' list of potential landing spots, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Oct. 2. A trade to New Orleans would have reunited Adams with former Fresno State and Raiders teammate Derek Carr.

New York is desperate for a turnaround after a tumultuous couple of weeks. The team started 2-1 but has since dropped three straight games, beginning with a home loss to the Denver Broncos in Week 4.

From there, the Jets flew across the Atlantic for a London game against the Minnesota Vikings. The team lost 23-17 and proceeded to fire head coach Robert Saleh on Oct. 8. Defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich was promoted to interim head coach, and the team made another coaching shakeup by taking play-calling duties from offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett -- who coached Rodgers and Adams in Green Bay -- and giving them to Todd Downing.

Ulbrich made his head coaching debut in a highly anticipated Monday Night Football game against the Buffalo Bills. Penalties, two missed field goals and a late Rodgers interception cost the Jets, who lost 23-20 and dropped to 2-4 on the season.

The Jets will be back in the primetime spotlight in Week 7, as they will visit the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday Night Football.

This is a developing story.