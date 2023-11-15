Deshaun Watson to undergo season-ending shoulder surgery

Deshaun Watson’s 2023 season is over.

The Cleveland Browns’ starting quarterback will undergo season-ending surgery on a broken bone in his throwing shoulder, the team announced on Wednesday.

Deshaun Watson will undergo season-ending surgery on a broken bone in his throwing shoulder. pic.twitter.com/W79ku2xzND — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) November 15, 2023

Watson sustained the right shoulder injury in the first half of the Browns’ comeback win over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, according to the team. He finished the game, but an MRI on Monday revealed a displaced fracture to the glenoid. Additionally, imaging revealed a high left ankle sprain.

The Browns are placing Watson on season-ending injured reserve and said he is expected to be ready for the start of the 2024 season.

This is the third significant, season-ending injury for the Browns’ offense this year. Right tackle Jack Conklin suffered a torn ACL and MCL in his left knee in Week 1 and star running back Nick Chubb tore both the following week.

Cleveland sent three first-round picks, a third-round pick and two fourth-round picks to the Houston Texans to acquire Watson and a sixth-rounder in March 2022. The team then handed him an unprecedented, fully guaranteed contract for five years and $230 million.

Watson received an 11-game suspension and was fined $5 million as part of a settlement between the NFL and NFL Players Association after more than two dozen women accused him of sexual misconduct during massage sessions. He made his Browns debut in Houston in Week 13 of the 2022 season and started their final six games as they missed the playoffs.

He played just six of the Browns’ games so far in 2023, throwing for 1,115 yards, seven touchdowns and four interceptions. The team went 5-1 in those games.

P.J. Walker will step in as Watson’s replacement. He is 1-1 as the Browns’ starter this season and finished out a 39-38 victory against the Indianapolis Colts after Watson exited that contest. Walker and Co. will return to the field for a home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, Nov. 19.

The Browns are a half-game back of the Ravens atop a stacked AFC North, a division where all four teams are currently above .500.