Detailing a blueprint for Howie Roseman's 2025 offseason 

Howie Roseman has two Super Bowl rings and his bust in Canton is already being shaped, so he needs no help coming up with an offseason plan. Nevertheless, here’s a guide to what he may try to do based on past precedent.

Re-sign Zack Baun and Mekhi Becton

Both resurrected their careers with the Eagles and seem enamored with the organization. That could help keep their prices from skyrocketing. There are only three linebackers who make more than $15 million per year, so making Baun one of the top paid players at his position should be doable and the team’s top priority. At 28-years, a deal in the range of $45 million over 3 years feels like it could get the job done. Howie doesn’t usually pay linebackers, but he also never lets star talent walk out the door. Becton’s market is tougher to gauge. He’s a former first rounder who is still only 25. They have a dirt-cheap option in Tyler Steen waiting in the wings. If they can get Becton for something under $10 million per year, they’ll do it. I wouldn’t go beyond that, though.

Collect compensatory picks for Milton Williams and Josh Sweat (and maybe Fred Johnson?)

It’s easy to read the tea leaves here. Sweat recently changed agents and is now represented by Drew Rosenhaus. Williams wore a Klutch Sports hoodie during locker clean out day. Both are about to get paid, and they know it. Unfortunately, it won’t be here. Sweat and Williams figure to be two of the biggest money deals signed this offseason, which could result in 3rd or 4th round compensatory picks coming back the Eagles way in 2026. Both were instrumental in the No. 1 defense and a Super Bowl title, but Roseman simply can’t pay everyone. If Johnson gets low-level starter money, the Birds could also add a 6th or 7th rounder.

Extensions for Cam Jurgens and Reed Blankenship

Jurgens played through the pain of a back injury in the postseason and is now extension eligible. He made the Pro Bowl in his first season taking over for Jason Kelce and will likely get paid like one of the top centers in the NFL. An extension could also help lower his cap number for 2025. Blankenship is one of the great out of nowhere success stories. He got the least amount of bonus money of any undrafted rookie invited to Eagles camp in 2022 but made the roster and became a starter the next season. He’s a key cog in the secondary and will be relatively inexpensive given his position and pedigree.

Exercise the fifth-year option on Jordan Davis

This is a tough call because it carries an $11.5 million cap hit for 2026, a number you think Roseman would be a little uncomfortable with. However, Howie has shown an affinity for his own draft picks and Davis is a good player who could continue to progress. Derek Barnett and Nelson Agholor both played on fifth-year options and neither worked out particularly well in that final season. Davis is a force in the run game who still has upside as a pass rusher. He picked up sacks in both the NFC championship game and the Super Bowl. Yes, he only plays about 35 percent of the snaps. But if Davis has a great 2025 season, you can still work out an extension to lower that cap number for 2026. If he doesn’t, it’s only an extra one-year commitment. This buys some time without being forced to make a long-term investment.

Re-structure Dallas Goedert’s contract, let Darius Slay play out his deal

These are two players who don’t have guaranteed money left on their deals but have sizable cap hits. And both have massive dead cap hits based on void years in 2026. When healthy, Goedert is a difference-maker. I see the Eagles trying to add a year to his deal to lessen that $11 million cap hit for the upcoming season and pushing the bulk of his dead money a little further into the future. Designating Slay as a post-June 1 cut would save them over $4 million this year, but I would let him play it out. You don’t want to get too sentimental, but he’s a team captain who was still playing at a high level.

Shop Kenny Pickett, listen to offers for Tanner McKee

There’s a difference between the two. You can make it be known Pickett can be had, but if someone happens to call about McKee, don’t hang up. Perhaps Kellen Moore wants to bring the big signal caller to the Big Easy and the Saints want to invest in him. A 3rd-round pick might do it. With just one year left on Pickett’s deal, flipping him for a 5th rounder would be worth it considering McKee’s rise (and that he’s signed for two more seasons).

Swing a trade for a cheap guy or two on a rookie deal

This has become a specialty for Roseman of late. C.J. Gardner-Johnson, D’Andre Swift, Kenny Pickett and Jahan Dotson all fit this mold. Usually, you can find players who have fallen out of favor or were drafted by old regimes. The Raiders have a couple intriguing options in edge rusher Tyree Wilson and tight end Michael Mayer. Neither has made much of an impact in their first two NFL seasons, but they were drafted three GMs and three head coaches ago. They offer potential in a change-of-scenery sense and have two years left on their rookie deals.

Hunt for cap casualties

Former Eagles Javon Hargrave and Isaac Seumalo could be among those cut by their current teams. Players who get released are available to be signed immediately and do not count against the compensatory pick formula (same for players who sign after the draft). These are the veteran markets I’d expect the Eagles to dabble in. Hopefully a ring chaser or two is willing to take a discount.

Hope someone comes calling when you’re on the clock with pick 32

Back in 2018, the Eagles were able to flip the last pick of the first round for pick 52, a future 2nd, and a swap of fourth-rounders. They ended up walking away with Dallas Goedert (after a slight trade back up to 49) and future draft capital. Granted, there isn’t going to be a Lamar Jackson-level QB prospect on the board that teams are desperate for this time, but other organizations generally discount future picks while Howie Roseman gobbles them up. If you can pick up a Day 2 pick in 2026 for a minimal move down, do it.

