How to watch Dolphins vs. Packers in Thanksgiving matchup

While families across the country are gathering around the fire after enjoying Thanksgiving dinner, the Miami Dolphins and Green Bay Packers will be out on the frozen tundra.

The two teams will square off in an intraconference showdown to finish out the NFL's three-game Thanksgiving slate.

The Dolphins have started heating up, as they will ride a three-game winning streak into Green Bay.

On the other side, the Packers have established themselves as playoff contenders despite their third-place standing in the NFC North. They improved to 8-3 in Week 12 with a shellacking of the shorthanded San Francisco 49ers.

Which team will close out Thanksgiving with a win? Here's how you can watch Dolphins-Packers on NBC and Peacock.

When is the Dolphins vs. Packers Thanksgiving game?

The Dolphins and Packers will battle at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin, this Thanksgiving, which falls on Thursday, Nov. 28.

What time is the Dolphins vs. Packers Thanksgiving game?

Kickoff for Dolphins-Packers is set for 8:20 p.m. ET.

How to watch the Dolphins vs. Packers Thanksgiving game

Dolphins-Packers will air on NBC and Peacock.

Pregame coverage on NBC and Peacock starts at 8 p.m. ET.

How to live stream the Dolphins vs. Packers Thanksgiving game

Live stream: Peacock, NBC.com

Mobile app: Peacock mobile app on Apple/Android, NBC mobile app