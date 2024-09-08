After Miami Dolphins star Tyreek Hill was detained by local police prior to their Week 1 game, the wideout had a celebration in response.

Down 17-7 late in the third against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa found Hill in stride for an 80-yard catch-and-run score.

Upon passing the end zone, Hill went toward fans when fellow Dolphins wideout Jaylen Waddle came from behind and pretended to put handcuffs on the 30-year-old.

The Tyreek Hill handcuffs celebration was a guarantee today pic.twitter.com/nAmM8vrZ79 — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) September 8, 2024

This photo of Tyreek Hill's TD celebration 💀 pic.twitter.com/pxgU1EwcN2 — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) September 8, 2024

Hill, last season's top receiving-yardage wideout, had received a ticket for reckless driving but was eventually available to suit up.

Miami came back to win 20-17 with Hill finishing the game logging seven catches for 130 yards and the aforementioned score.

The Dolphins will next play on Thursday at home against AFC East foe Buffalo Bills.