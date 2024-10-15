Eagles-Bengals flexed out of late afternoon slot in Week 8

The Eagles game against the Bengals on Oct. 27 in Cincinnati has been moved from a 4:25 p.m. kickoff to 1 p.m. on CBS.

The Bears and Commanders have been moved to that national 4:25 p.m. slot with an exciting matchup between rookie quarterbacks Caleb Williams and Jayden Daniels. It’s a game that just has more juice than Eagles-Bengals.

After six weeks of the season, the Eagles are 3-2, while the Bengals are 2-4.

Dating back to New Orleans in Week 3, the Eagles have played three straight 1 p.m. games already and will now have two more next on the schedule. They play at the Giants at 1 p.m. in Week 7 and at the Bengals at 1 p.m. in Week 8.

After that, they are scheduled to host the Jaguars (1-5) on Sunday Night Football in Week 9. But it seems very possible that game gets bumped out of the primetime spot.

Here’s a look at the remaining schedule as it stands:

Week 7 — at Giants on Oct. 20 at 1 p.m. on FOX

Week 8 — at Bengals on Oct. 27 at 1 p.m. on CBS

*Week 9 — vs. Jaguars on Nov. 3 at 8:20 p.m. on NBC10

Week 10 — at Cowboys on Nov. 10 at 4:25 p.m. on CBS

$Week 11 — vs. Commanders on Nov. 14 at 8:15 p.m. on Prime Video

*Week 12 — at Rams on Nov. 24 at 8:20 p.m. on NBC10

Week 13 — at Ravens on Dec. 1 at 4:25 p.m. on CBS

Week 14 — vs. Panthers on Dec. 8 at 1 p.m. on FOX

Week 15 — vs. Steelers on Dec. 15 at 4:25 p.m. on FOX

Week 16 — at Commanders on Dec. 22 at 1 p.m. on FOX

Week 17 — vs. Cowboys on Dec. 29 at 4:25 p.m. on FOX

Week 18 — vs. Giants TBD

* Sunday Night Football

# Monday Night Football

$ Thursday Night Football

