Eagles claim former 1st-round pick after injury to Brandon Graham

The Eagles on Tuesday claimed veteran Charles Harris to bolster the edge rusher position after losing Brandon Graham and Bryce Huff to injuries, a league source confirmed to NBC Sports Philadelphia.

Harris, 29, was a first-round pick back in 2017 and was recently released by the Carolina Panthers. The news of the Eagles' claim was first reported by Zach Berman of PHLY.

The Eagles first lost Huff last week when he had surgery on his wrist. While Huff is expected to return after a stint on IR, Graham is done for the season. The Eagles’ longest-tenured player suffered a seasons-ending torn triceps on Sunday night.

After those two injuries, the had just three healthy edge rushers on their 53-man roster: Josh Sweat, Nolan Smith and Jalyx Hunt. Even with a couple options on the practice squad, it made sense to add another player. And Harris is a veteran who can provide something in the rotation immediately.

Harris is in his eighth NFL season and has played for the Dolphins, Falcons, Lions and Panthers. In 99 career games (36 starts), Harris has 19 1/2 sacks, 192 combined tackles and 60 quarterback hits.

This season with the Panthers, Harris played in 9 games and started 6. He had 3 sacks, 21 tackles, 4 TFLs and 7 QB hits. He is actually tied for the Panthers’ team-high in sacks with 3 and played 66% of their defense snaps this season. But apparently, Harris was viewed as a rotational pass rusher with a weakness against the run and who wasn’t a factor on special teams.

The Panthers released Harris on Monday after claiming former Vikings cornerback Akayleb Evans.

You might remember Harris from the 2017 draft because he was the next defensive end off the board after the Eagles took Derek Barnett. Barnett went 14th overall and Harris went 22nd to the Dolphins.

