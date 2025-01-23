How to watch Eagles vs. Commanders in the NFC Championship Game

It's an NFC East showdown with the conference championship and a Super Bowl berth on the line.

The No. 2-seeded Philadelphia Eagles will host the division rival No. 6 Washington Commanders in the NFC Championship Game this weekend. The winner will earn a trip to New Orleans for Super Bowl 59 against the winner of the AFC title game between the No. 1 Kansas City Chiefs and No. 2 Buffalo Bills.

Nick Sirianni's team is looking to win its second conference championship in three years. Following a 14-3 regular season, the Eagles took down the No. 7 Green Bay Packers 22-10 on Wild Card Weekend. Then, amid snowy conditions in Philadelphia, the Eagles defeated the No. 4 Los Angeles Rams 28-22 in the Divisional Round, a victory powered by Saquon Barkley's 232 yards from scrimmage and two long touchdown runs.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Philadelphia sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Washington, on the other hand, has used two road playoff victories to reach the franchise's first conference championship since its 1991 Super Bowl-winning season. Rookie sensation Jayden Daniels led a Commanders team that went 4-13 last season to a 12-5 finish and a wild-card berth.

Washington's postseason run began with a 23-20 win over the No. 3 Tampa Bay Buccaneers on a walk-off field goal before the Commanders stunned the top-seeded Detroit Lions 45-31. Dan Quinn's team racked up nearly 500 yards of offense and won the turnover battle 5-0 to secure the upset of the 15-win Lions.

Barrett Brooks breaks down the tall task ahead for the Eagles as they prepare to face Jayden Daniels and the Commanders in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday.

The Commanders and Eagles split their two regular-season meetings, each earning home victories where they trailed entering the fourth quarter. Philadelphia was down 12-10 in Week 11 before earning a 26-18 victory, while Washington rallied from a 27-14 fourth-quarter deficit in Week 16 to win 36-33 on a last-second touchdown pass from Daniels to Jamison Crowder. The second game saw Jalen Hurts exit early with a concussion.

But there will be a ton more at stake when these two NFC East foes battle for a third and final time this season. So, who will be bound for the Big Easy? And who will be heading home?

Here's how to watch the NFC title game:

When is the Eagles vs. Commanders NFC Championship Game?

The Eagles and Commanders will meet in the NFC title game on Sunday, Jan. 26.

What time does the Eagles vs. Commanders NFC Championship Game start?

Kickoff from Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET/2 p.m. CT/12 p.m. PT.

What will the weather be for the Eagles vs. Commanders NFC Championship Game?

It doesn't look like another snow playoff game in Philadelphia is in store. The NBC Philadelphia forecast for Sunday in Philly is cloudy with a high of 41 degrees, low of 24 degrees, winds of 10 to 15 mph and a 0% chance of precipitation.

Saquon Barkley spoke to reporters on Wednesday afternoon and was asked about his reaction to seeing clips of his epic 78-yard touchdown against the Rams in the divisional round.

What TV channel is the Eagles vs. Commanders NFC Championship Game on?

Eagles-Commanders will air on Fox.

How to stream the Eagles vs. Commanders NFC Championship Game live online

The game will also be available to stream on FoxSports.com and the Fox Sports app.

How to watch Eagles-Commanders coverage on NBC10, NBC Sports Philadelphia

NBC10 and NBC Sports Philadelphia will provide Eagles-Commanders coverage in both the leadup to and following the NFC title game. Here's the TV schedule (all times Eastern):

Wednesday

6 p.m. -- "Birds Huddle" on NBC Sports Philadelphia

6:30 p.m. -- "Mission 59 - Let's Fly" on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Thursday

6 p.m. -- "Birds Huddle" on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Friday

7 p.m. -- "Eagles Gameday Ready" on NBC10

7:30 p.m. -- "Eagles Road to Victory" on NBC10

Saturday

7 p.m. -- "Eagles Gameday Ready" on NBC10

Sunday

9:30 a.m. -- "Eagles Gameday Kickoff" on NBC10

11:30 a.m. -- "Eagles Gameday Ready" on NBC10

12:30 p.m. -- "Birds Huddle: Game Day" on NBC Sports Philadelphia

1:30 p.m. -- "Eagles Pregame Live" on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Following Eagles-Commanders -- "Eagles Postgame Live" on NBC Sports Philadelphia

11:35 p.m. -- "Eagles Gameday Final" on NBC10

How many Super Bowls have the Commanders made, won?

Washington boasts a winning record of 3-2 across its five Super Bowl appearances.

When was the Commanders' last Super Bowl appearance, win?

Washington's most recent appearance in the Big Game was in the 1991 season, when it took down Buffalo in Super Bowl 26.

Even before the teams are determined, fans are paying top dollar to be at the Superdome on Super Bowl Sunday.

How many Super Bowls have the Eagles made, won?

The Eagles have made four Super Bowls all time, winning one.

When was the Eagles' last Super Bowl appearance, win?

Philadelphia's last Super Bowl appearance came in the 2022 season, when the Birds fell to the Chiefs in Super Bowl 57.

The Eagles won their first and only Super Bowl in the 2017 season, beating Tom Brady and the New England Patriots in Super Bowl 52.

When and where is the Super Bowl in 2025?

This year's Super Bowl will be played on Sunday, Feb. 9 at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans. It will be the first Super Bowl in the Big Easy since Super Bowl 47 in the 2012 season.

As Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans approaches we look ahead to the next several cities to play host to the NFL’s biggest game.