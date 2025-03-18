Eagles go to the trenches in our latest 2025 mock draft

With the early wave of free agency completed, depth charts are coming into clearer focus. While the best decision makers never force picks based on need (see Roseman, Howie) there are plenty of desperate general managers and coaches trying to maximize wins and save jobs in 2025. Here’s my first crack at a mock draft this year.

1.Titans: Cam Ward, QB, Miami

After all that talk about not forcing things, when Brandon Allen and Will Levis are the only signal callers on your roster, you can’t bypass a quarterback with the first pick. Ward has enough polish to succeed right away and help turn the Titans around.

2. Browns: Abdul Carter, Edge, Penn State

After breaking the bank to pay Myles Garrett, the Browns decide to load up with another elite edge rusher. Carter is a Philly kid who is going to be an absolute force in the NFL. Cleveland can look for a QB at the top of round two to pair with Kenny Pickett.

3.Giants: Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado

Whether it’s Aaron Rodgers or Russell Wilson, the Giants seem hell bent on having a washed quarterback play for them in 2025. I anticipate Joe Schoen doing something dumb, but this would actually be the smart play. Sanders is accurate and poised and will have Malik Nabers to throw to. If only there was a season two of Offseason Hard Knocks to watch this whole process come to fruition.

4. Patriots: Travis Hunter, WR/CB, Colorado

Mike Vrabel and the Pats shelled out massive cash for Milton Williams. Now they get the best athlete in the draft in Hunter. He can work opposite Christian Gonzlez at corner, become Drake Maye’s top target, or both!

5.Jaguars: Will Campbell, OT, LSU

It’s another regime change in Jacksonville, and every coach the Jags have hired has tried to maximize Trevor Lawrence. Getting him a stud up front to keep him clean should finally help.

6.Raiders: Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona

After swinging a trade for Geno Smith (and presumably paying him big bucks) the Raiders add another weapon. Brock Bowers was a monster over the middle as a rookie and T-Mac can be the answer on the outside.

7. Jets: Armand Membou, OT, Missouri

While many organizations are trying to build toward a Super Bowl, the Jets would just love a playoff appearance. They inked Justin Fields to a 2-year contract, and now they get him protection. Last year’s first rounder, Olu Fashanau, didn’t exactly step in a shine at tackle, but he and Membou could be the bookends for years to come.

8.Panthers: Mason Graham, DT, Michigan

For a brief moment on the first day of free agency it looked as if the Panthers were landing Milton Williams. But after getting outbid by the Patriots, Carolina gets their defensive tackle in the draft. Graham was a major reason Michigan won a title in the 2023 season and followed it up with a unanimous All-American season in 2024.

9.Saints: Will Johnson, CB, Michigan

In the last five months the Saints traded Marshon Lattimore and lost Paulson Adebo in free agency, leaving their cornerback room pretty thin. Johnson will be a day one starter and the first piece in what looks like a long rebuild for Kellen Moore in New Orleans.

10.Bears: Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State

The Bears fortified the interior of their offense line with trades for Joe Thuney and Jonah Jackson, then spent big money on center Drew Dalman. New head coach Ben Johnson built his offense in Detroit around an explosive run game. Jeanty gives him the back to maximize that right away and take pressure off Caleb Williams.

11. 49ers: Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State

With an extension looming for Brock Purdy and a ton of aging, expensive veterans on the roster, it’s been an offseason exodus in the Bay Area. As long as Kyle Shanahan is at the helm, they’ll always be looking for versatile weapons. Warren can be the heir apparent to George Kittle and a matchup nightmare right away.

12.Cowboys: Luther Burden III, WR, Missouri

It’s been another quiet offseason at the star, aside from DeMarcus Lawrence’s pot shot on his way out the door and Micah Parsons predictably jumping on social media to respond. Since trading Amari Cooper after the 2021 season, the Cowboys have failed to adequately address the receiver spot opposite CeeDee Lamb. Burden would be an electric complement.

13.Dolphins: Kelvin Banks, Jr., OT, Texas

Every season the story remains the same in Miami: they need to keep Tua Tagovailoa clean. With left tackle Terron Armstead likely heading for retirement, there is an immediate need along the line. Banks, a first-team All-American, is both highly decorated and highly thought of by scouts.

14.Colts: Tyler Booker, OG, Alabama

There seems to be little direction in Indy and Shane Steichen may end up being the fall guy for it. Early indications are they missed badly on quarterback Anthony Richardson with the fourth overall pick in 2023 and free agent pickup Daniel Jones isn’t going to save them. The least they can do is try to keep whoever is under center protected, especially after losing center Ryan Kelly and guard Will Fries in free agency.

15.Falcons: James Pearce, Jr., Edge, Tennessee

Atlanta has been desperate for pass rush help for quite some time but has always gone offense in the first round of late. They wasted much of Grady Jarrett’s prime by never putting an adequate edge rusher outside of him. It’s only fitting that after Jarrett became a cap casualty, the Falcons finally bring in someone to command attention off the edge.

16.Cardinals: Jalon Walker, LB, Georgia

Jonathan Gannon’s defense needs all the help it can get, even after inking Josh Sweat to a 4-year, $76.4 million contract. Walker offers linebacker/edge rusher versatility and is simply a playmaker.

17.Bengals: Shemar Stewart, Edge, Texas A&M

After shelling out big bucks for Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, an extension (or trade?) for Trey Hendrickson could be next. Either way, the Bengals give themselves some pass rush insurance. Stewart wowed at the combine, running a 4.59 in the 40-yard dash and posting a 40-inch vertical jump. He’s a better athlete than football player at this point but has all the potential in the world.

18.Seahawks: Malaki Starks, S, Georgia

I don’t really know what the Seahawks plan is. They dumped the aging Geno Smith for Sam Darnold, then turned around and give $45 million to Cooper Kupp, who looks like his best days are far behind him. But head coach Mike McDonald is a defensive guy who had Kyle Hamilton patrolling the back end for him in Baltimore. Starks is as clean as they come prospect-wise and should be an instant-impact defender.

19.Buccaneers: Nick Emmanwori, S, South Carolina

One of the stars of show at the combine. Emmanwori wowed all 32 teams watching, and he’s got the tape to match. This is a matter of best player available for the Buccaneers, who can team Emmanwori with Antoine Winfield Jr. and give Todd Bowles another chess piece on defense.

20.Broncos: Omarion Hampton, RB, North Carolina

After being disappointed by one highly touted running back out of UNC in the recently departed Javonte Williams, the Broncos circle back for another. Hampton is an every-down stud who can help maximize Sean Payton’s offense and take some of the load off Bo Nix.

21.Steelers: Derrick Harmon, DT, Oregon

This could easily be a quarterback if the Steelers get left out of the offseason carousel of signal callers. But Cam Heyward’s career is nearing its end, and they could use some more muscle on the defensive line.

22.Chargers: Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan

Jim Harbaugh nabs one of his former Michigan Wolverines to help bolster the offense around Justin Herbert. Mekhi Becton was signed to fortify the line. Now they add a top-shelf pass catcher for their franchise QB.

23.Packers: Matthew Golden, WR, Texas

Green Bay is lacking a true No. 1 receiver and Golden has the traits to become one. His blazing 4.29 speed would give Jordan Love a more consistent deep threat than the oft-injured Christian Watson.

24.Vikings: Mike Green, Edge, Marshall

Minnesota has quietly built one of the most complete rosters in the NFL. The question right now is do they turn it over to JJ McCarthy or cave to the idea of Aaron Rodgers? They have struggled to find true impact players in recent drafts, but Green has a chance to be just that, despite off field concerns.

25.Texans: Grey Zabel, OG, North Dakota State

There have been wholesale changes on offense in Houston, from a new OC to basically a whole new O-Line. Kenyon Green and Laremy Tunsil got traded to the NFC East. Shaq Mason got cut. They need plug and play pieces and Zabel can do that at a variety of positions up front.

26.Rams: Jahdae Barron, CB, Texas

Much like the Eagles, the Rams have deployed most of their cash spending on the offense while trying to build a defense through the draft. Defensive Rookie of the Year Jared Verse and his college teammate Braden Fiske made immediate impacts up front but they still need lots of help on the back end.

27.Ravens: Kenneth Grant, DT, Michigan

Back in 2022, the Eagles thought the Ravens were set to select Jordan Davis with the 14th pick, so they leap-frogged Baltimore to snag him at 13. Three years later, Baltimore could still use a massive nose tackle with freakish athletic ability. At 360 pounds, Grant reportedly ran a 4.9 in the 40-yard dash last summer.

28.Lions: Mykel Williams, Edge, Georgia

As the Lions unfortunately found out last season, you can never have enough depth on the defensive line. Injuries wreaked havoc on them, including elite edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson. Williams can be the complement on the opposite side they’ve been missing.

29.Commanders: Donovan Ezeiruaku, Edge, Boston College

Washington has spent this offseason dealing away draft picks for aging and injured former stars. It’s a questionable approach given the cat-bird seat they’re in with superstar in the making Jayden Daniels on his rookie deal. The smarter play would be to sit back and draft a team around him - or at least trade for some younger guys. Regardless, they aren’t getting over the hump without an improved defense.

30.Bills: Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State

Josh Allen needs a steady pass catcher. Buffalo thought they filled that void with 2023 first rounder Dalton Kincaid, but his first two seasons have left plenty to be desired. Last year’s top pick Keon Coleman is more of a big play threat. Egbuka is the latest receiver to come out of the Ohio State receiver factory and will provide stability for the reigning MVP.

31.Chiefs: Walter Nolen, DT, Ole Miss

We know Steve Spagnuolo loves to blitz, but putting Nolen next to future Hall of Famer Chris Jones could provide Kansas City all the pressure they need. Offensive line is certainly a consideration here, but they’ve struggled to evaluate talent in the trenches on that side of the ball.

32.Eagles: Josh Simmons, OT, Ohio State

Last year, everyone expected the Eagles pick to be Lane Johnson’s eventual replacement who could double as a starter at right guard from Day 1. The run on offensive linemen early pushed cornerbacks Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean down the board, much to the Eagles’ delight. This time around, it’s a defensive line draft, which forces Simmons to fall. Had he stayed healthy last season, he’s likely long gone by this point. A torn patellar tendon is no easy injury to recover from, but if anyone is willing to take that gamble, it’s Howie Roseman. The Eagles GM is projected to have 20 draft picks over the next two years, so he can afford to take a shot on a high-end talent. If Simmons’ injury proves to be too much in Year 1, he can simply redshirt. If given a clean bill of health, he can compete with Tyler Steen and Kenyon Green at right guard. Johnson is locked up through the 2027 season to “pave the lane,” so they have time to wait to pick his heir apparent. But when a prospect of Simmons’ caliber falls into Roseman’s lap, he won’t hesitate to pull the trigger.

